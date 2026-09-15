Bears’ HC Sent Clear Message to Loveland, Burden, Odunze in Week 1 Win

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson holds his players to the highest of standards, and when it comes to pass-catchers — at tight end or wide receiver — that means blocking is always at a premium.

Johnson made his position in that regard obvious during the team’s Week 1 victory over the Carolina Panthers, reiterating that those who assert maximum effort on every play will ultimately find reward.

“Jahdae Walker … is a lower-on-the-depth-chart player on the Bears, and he was just blocking his ass off [against the Panthers],” Danny Heifetz of The Ringer said on Monday, September 14. “He had an incredible pancake block basically on offense and on special teams. And then you know what happened? Ben Johnson drew him up a touchdown, and I think that’s a tone-setting thing.”

Colston Loveland Failed to Record a Catch in Bears’ Win Over Panthers

Chicago scored 59 points on Sunday, September 13, including eight touchdowns. However, No. 1 tight end Colston Loveland didn’t register a single reception, while top wide receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III each failed to find the end zone.

To be clear, Johnson was not singling them out. None of those players caught any criticism for their blocking, or their general effort, in the team’s blowout victory in Carolina.

That said, Heifetz asserted that Johnson spread the football around to players like Walker and Kalif Raymond, who led the team in both catches (8) and receiving yards (84), in an effort to build culture and feed everyone in an offense that should afford an abundance of glory across the entire season if Week 1 is any indication.

“No block, no rock,” Heifetz continued. “Like, you want the ball? Block your ass off on every play. And it sends a message.

“It’s the kinda [expletive] DJ Moore is bad at and didn’t fit in with the Bears about — is like the whole trying when you’re not getting the ball thing,” Heifetz added. “And I think that was like a very tone-setting thing that Ben Johnson did. You know who’s gonna get the ball? The people who [expletive] block. Not that Colston Loveland doesn’t [block], but it’s very intentional I think.”

Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze Only Moderate Contributors to Bears Offense in Big Opening Game

Burden had five catches for 63 yards and a fumble, which came early in the first quarter.

Meanwhile Odunze, who fought through a calf issue to play after it limited him at practice during the week, tallied two receptions for 52 yards.

Chicago dominated Carolina in the ground game, putting up 291 yards and six TDs on 39 attempts (7.5 yards per carry). Starting running back D’Andre Swift led the way with 124 yards and three scores, while backup Kyle Monangai produced 100 yards and a score.

Quarterback Caleb Williams rushed 10 times for 65 yards and two scores. He also completed 21-of-29 pass attempts for 269 yards and two TDs.

The Bears host the Minnesota Vikings in their home opener at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 20.