Once-Promising Bears LB ‘Oozing Athleticism’ Now Labeled Cut Candidate

Just last year, Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell was one of the team’s more exciting prospects. Now, some insiders closest to the team believe he’s a strong candidate to be cut.

The younger brother of Detroit Lions All-Pro offensive tackle Penei, the Bears selected Sewell in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft and were widely praised for it at the time. “Sewell’s natural size-speed combination might be worth the dart throw,” Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings wrote about the pick in April of 2023, giving it an A- grade. “He has plenty of room to refine his game beyond the measurements, but the upside is real here,” Cummings added.

Flash forward to a year and a half later. After an underwhelming rookie season, Sewell is falling further back on the depth chart. With Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and Jack Sanborn the established top 3 at the LB position, Bears insiders Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic believe reserves Amen Ogbongbemiga and Micah Baskerville currently have the edge over Sewell.

“We’ve still got a few weeks for Sewell to get healthy, but it’s a rough start for the 2023 fifth-rounder who is oozing athleticism,” Fishbain wrote on August 9.

Will Chicago Bears Cut LB Noah Sewell?

Sewell getting cut certainly appears to be a strong possibility. The 22-year-old LB has missed a significant portion of training camp so far this year. He also missed the Bears’ first two preseason games against the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills, respectively.

Baskerville, who signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2023, had an impressive performance in Chicago’s 33-6 win over Buffalo, finishing with two tackles and an interception he returned for a touchdown. Baskerville isn’t the only player getting reps with Sewell out, either.

“Undrafted rookie Carl Jones could take advantage of Sewell’s absence. He led the team in the Hall of Fame Game with seven tackles, including one for a loss,” Fishbain noted.

“Noah Sewell can’t make the roster if he’s not practicing,” Jahns added. “He’s a draft pick, but (Bears head coach Matt) Eberflus has said too much about the importance of availability for players to ignore how it could potentially affect what’s next for Sewell. There are ways to keep him around. But right now, you have to give the nod to Baskerville.”

Bears Could Also Go Injured Reserve Route

Injuries limited Sewell to 13 games last year. He primarily played on special teams, playing just 3% of Chicago’s defensive snaps. He finished with nine total tackles and a forced fumble. Sewell flashed at OTAs this spring, which Bears’ LBs coach Dave Borgonzi took note of.

“He’s a really good blitzer. He’s a good rusher off the edge,” Borgonzi said about Sewell, via Fishbain. “Playing downhill, taking on blocks, he’s just a different guy than we’ve had just in terms of his size and strength.”

Considering his potential, Fishbain also suggested one alternative route the Bears could take with Sewell: they could place him on injured reserve to start the season. That way, he’d still be on the team but wouldn’t technically be on the team’s 53-man roster.

The severity of Sewell’s current injury is unknown, and the team has been notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to handing out injury information. With two more preseason games remaining, it’s still possible the second-year LB can impress — but he’ll need to get on the field first.