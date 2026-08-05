Bears’ Left Tackle Battle Is All but Settled

Braxton Jones lined up with the first team offense at left tackle for a third straight practice on Monday, and the writing is on the wall for the Chicago Bears starting job at the position.

Offensive coordinator Press Taylor addressed the competition directly, praising Jones’ game while still publicly preserving the idea of an open battle.

“I think Braxton has done what we’ve expected in terms of being physical and the communication,” Taylor said.

Braxton Jones has clearly separated himself

Braxton Jones opened camp with the bulk of first team reps on Days 1 and 2, then held onto that role again on Monday.

Jedrick Wills Jr. and Kiran Amegadjie have gotten their opportunities mixed in, but neither has strung together the kind of sustained run with the ones that Jones is now putting together.

And looking back for a second, Wills has bounced around and struggled to stay on the field during his career, and he’s never been the answer at left tackle anywhere he’s played. Amegadjie remains the wild card of the group, with just 119 career snaps at the position, all from 2024.

Neither has the track record Jones brings into this camp. And track record tends to matter most when a staff is deciding who protects a young quarterback’s blindside.

Chicago Bears General manager Ryan Poles set the tone for this competition before camp even started, noting that Jones is in “a really good spot” and pointing out he’s the healthiest he’s been since his rookie season.

That health matters. Jones started strong in Chicago before a rough, injury-affected 2025 saw him lose his job just four weeks into the year.

The Bears’ actions speak louder than their words

Caleb Williams‘ pass protection was a season long storyline in 2025, and the Bears know they can’t afford instability at left tackle again.

Ozzy Trapilo‘s torn patellar tendon in the playoffs is the reason this competition exists in the first place, and Chicago would like to not be searching for answers at the position again.

Consistency has been the theme of Jones’ camp, both in his own comments and those of his coaches. Taylor highlighted his communication. Jones has continued earning first team reps. The coaching staff continues trusting him to work alongside the starting offense.

Now none of that guarantees he’ll start Week 1.

Chicago still has preseason games and several weeks of practice remaining, and Taylor made it clear every player will continue receiving opportunities. But competitions aren’t decided solely by public declarations, they’re decided by daily evaluations, practice reps and trust.

Right now, the Bears seem to trust Jones more than anyone else at left tackle.

There may still be a competition on paper, but with Jones once again running alongside the starters and continuing to receive praise from the coaching staff, the battle feels increasingly like one player to lose.

If this trend continues through the preseason, it would be a surprise if anyone other than Braxton Jones is protecting Caleb Williams’ blindside when the Chicago Bears open the 2026 regular season.