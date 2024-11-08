Bears Coaching News: Conflicting Reports Emerge on Matt Eberflus & Ben Johnson

The Chicago Bears‘ rumor mill is working overtime, particularly when it comes to talk about the team’s future at head coach.

Firstly, there seems to be some contention among league insiders regarding the future of current head coach Matt Eberflus. Hired in 2022, the defensive-minded Eberflus has a 14-28 overall mark so far, along with a 4-4 record nine weeks into the 2024 season. While being a .500 team isn’t a fireable offense (unless you’re Lovie Smith), the Bears entered their 2024 campaign with higher expectations than they had in previous seasons. Could they part ways with Eberflus if those expectations aren’t met? Insiders are saying different things.

Then, there are the Ben Johnson rumors — which are also all over the place. Currently the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, Johnson was one of the hottest head coaching candidates last offseason, and promises to be one again next offseason. If Eberflus is fired, some fans are hoping the Bears could land Johnson to work with quarterback Caleb Williams.

Let’s break down what we’ve heard about Eberflus, Johnson and the Bears’ future at head coach.

What’s the Latest on Matt Eberflus’ Future as Bears Head Coach?

Bears insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune added a new wrinkle to the situation when he revealed Eberflus may have initially signed a five-year contract with the team.

“Eberflus’ removal at the end of the season isn’t a fait accompli. A lot of football remains to be played with nine regular-season games, including the entire division slate,” Biggs wrote on November 6, adding:

“While I was under the assumption Eberflus signed a four-year contract when he was hired, I’m now led to believe he actually signed a five-year deal that runs through the 2026 season. If you think about it, when you’re selling the idea of a rebuild and preaching patience, it stands to reason Eberflus would seek a deal longer than four years, and from what I’m told, I believe he got that.”

A day later, on his podcast, “The Sick Podcast With Adam Rank,” the NFL Network’s Adam Rank revealed he’s been hearing that Eberflus is staying put no matter what.

“I talked to some people within NFL circles — people who are close to Ryan Poles — and they indicated to me that regardless of what happens at all, Matt Eberflus is coming back,” Rank said.

Biggs: Eberflus Has to Perform Better to Stay

Biggs isn’t so sure Eberflus will stick around even if the Bears play horribly for the remainder of the season.

“I believe Eberflus faces an uphill battle to remain in the job in 2025. What will it take? It’s hard to put a number of wins on it, but nine seems like the minimum. Probably more important than the actual number of wins is how the Bears play over the final nine games,” Biggs noted.

“Eberflus and the Bears will have to be better than they have been. There have been offensive flashes with Williams, and if they can capture that and get on a roll, the coaching staff has a chance. But it has to be sustained performance.”

Is it possible that financial considerations tied to his contract could play a role in determining Eberflus’ future with the team? Sure. But it’s likely he’ll need to earn it.

Is Ben Johnson a Candidate for Bears Head Coaching Job if Eberflus Is Fired?

On October 29, insider Albert Breer started the hype train connecting Johnson and the Bears, saying that Johnson “was definitely looking at the Chicago job last year. There were some people who thought that was the one he wanted.”

But NFL insider Adam Schefter thinks the Bears’ current dysfunction and inability to find capable coaching will deter Johnson from coming to Chicago at all.

Recognized for his innovative offensive strategies, Johnson was — and will be when the 2024 season concludes — a sought-after candidate. His leadership contributed to the Lions’ offense ranking among the top in the league, with Detroit averaging a league-best 32.3 points per game so far during the 2024 season.

As the Bears navigate the remainder of the 2024 season under Eberflus, the organization’s leadership will likely face heightened scrutiny. The potential availability of a coach like Johnson, coupled with the team’s current challenges, may influence future decisions regarding the head coaching position in Chicago. Stay tuned.