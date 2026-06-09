Micah Parsons Quickly Backtracks After Caleb Williams Comments Spark Rivalry Drama

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers rivalry found its way back into the spotlight this week thanks to a viral NFL video involving Caleb Williams and Micah Parsons.

The NFL recently released a promotional clip ahead of its annual Top 100 Players ranking. The video featured several players discussing some of the league’s biggest stars and generated plenty of conversation online.

One moment stood out above the rest.

Parsons appeared to identify Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as his answer when discussing the NFL’s best player. The clip spread quickly across social media and sparked immediate reactions from fans around the league.

Packers fans were especially surprised.

Many questioned whether Parsons truly believed Williams deserved to be considered the NFL’s top player after just one season. Others wondered if there was more context missing from the short clip.

As it turns out, Parsons quickly offered his own explanation.

Parsons Pushes Back on Viral NFL Video

Not long after the clip began making rounds online, Parsons addressed the situation on social media.

The Packers star posted a brief message on X.

“Clip farming…. ☠️”

While Parsons did not go into further detail, the message appeared to suggest the NFL’s promotional video lacked important context.

The clip never showed the complete question Parsons answered. Instead, viewers only saw a short response that seemed to connect Williams with a discussion about the league’s best player.

That left plenty of room for interpretation.

Parsons’ reaction immediately raised questions about whether he was actually answering that specific question at all. Some fans speculated the clip may have been edited for promotional purposes to generate discussion before the release of the full Top 100 rankings.

If that was the goal, it certainly worked.

The video created widespread debate among both Bears and Packers fans. It also reignited discussions about Williams’ place among the NFL’s rising stars and even sparked comparisons and debates to Packers quarterback Jordan Love

Until the complete segment becomes public, fans may never know exactly what Parsons meant when he referenced the Bears quarterback.

Bears’ Caleb Williams Continues To Command Attention

Regardless of the original context, the episode highlights just how much attention Williams continues to receive entering his second NFL season.

The former No. 1 overall pick remains one of the league’s most discussed young players. Expectations around Williams have only grown since Ben Johnson arrived as Chicago’s new head coach.

Williams finished his second season with 3,942 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes.

Those numbers were enough to convince many analysts that another breakout season could be coming in 2026.

Of course, Williams still has plenty to prove.

Before entering conversations with established superstars such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson, he must first establish himself as one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks.

He also has work to do within his own division.

The NFC North features several accomplished quarterbacks, and Williams has yet to firmly claim the title of best signal-caller in the division.

Still, the fact that a brief mention from Parsons generated so much attention says plenty about Williams’ growing profile.

Whether the Packers star actually intended to praise Williams or not, the viral moment added another chapter to one of the NFL’s oldest rivalries and ensured that both players will remain under the spotlight heading into the 2026 season.