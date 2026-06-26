With all this talk over the Chicago Bears needing help in the pass rush department, a lot of people forget about the type of season Montez Sweat had in 2025.

Sweat, 29, was the team’s catalyst on defense, appearing in all 17 games for Chicago, racking up 53 total tackles, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 54 total pressures.

“This was a guy that played at a very high level,” head coach Ben Johnson said. “I talked to him yesterday about, hey, I would argue it was the best of his career. Whether that showed up statistically or not, that’s debatable, but his ability to play the run, play the pass, I thought he did a really nice job, and hopefully it’s something we can piggyback on and carry that momentum into this year.”

That said, Sweat landed on the NFL’s top 100 players of the 2025 NFL season, coming in at No. 91, and received some major praise from Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead.

Bears DE Montez Sweat Receives Strong Words From Maxx Crosby, Arik Armstead

Speaking to NFL media, Maxx Crosby and Arik Armstead had nothing but praise for the Bears’ No. 1 pass rusher from 2025.

“I’ll never forget when I went to the Combine and, you know, I’m running 4.6 at 255,” Crosby said. “I’m feeling good. And this big gazelle ran a 4.4 flat and I’m like…damn. Montez — He’s a hell of a player, man. He’s a 2019 guy, you know what I mean? I definitely pay attention to all the guys that come out of my class.”

Armstead chimed in as well. “Montez — speed, length. He uses his long arms very well. He plays like a mummy, which is a good thing, because his arms are always out and guys never can get on his body.”

“He’s one of the more freaky athlete-type guys,” Crosby added.

The Bears will need Montez Sweat to continue delivering results in 2026, and he’s not letting outside noise affect his play. “You hear the chatter,” Sweat said. “It is what it is. Everybody has an opinion. We’ve just got to go out there and do what we’ve got to do.”

Could the Bears Look to Pair Sweat With Maxx Crosby?

It’s a question a lot of Bears fans are tired of hearing, but ESPN’s Dan Graziano isn’t ruling out another team trading for Crosby.

“Crosby might stick with the Raiders all year at this point, but if he’s going to get traded at all, we’re probably looking at something in-season ahead of the deadline,” Graziano wrote. “If a team such as the Cowboys, Bills, Bears or Patriots finds itself in contention and in need of an impact pass rusher, things could get interesting here again.”

So, for those who want Crosby on the Bears, there could be a chance. For those who are done with this whole saga, Armstead could be a more realistic option on the defensive line, with Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay writing this on the Jaguars veteran DT.

“Despite his steady production over the years, Arik Armstead has emerged as a potential cap casualty for the Jacksonville Jaguars. …If Armstead is cut, he’ll still draw plenty of calls for his ability to be a reliable veteran presence in a defensive-line rotation. Contenders can’t have enough quality D-linemen to cycle in over the course of an NFL game. Getting one of Armstead’s caliber on a budget deal would be far too alluring to pass over.”