Bears Expected to Regret ‘Dismissing’ Breakout Starter After Pro-Bowl Season

The Chicago Bears reinforced the secondary in multiple ways this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they won’t regret the cornerback who got away — or, more accurately, the one they potentially massively undervalued by letting him go right after a breakout season.

Nahshon Wright rose up from the depths of the Bears’ roster and played his way to the first Pro Bowl campaign of his five-year NFL career. In the frequent absence of CB1 Jaylon Johnson, Wright tallied 80 tackles, including three tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, five INTs, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown.

Despite his production and the fact that the 27-year-old got almost no respect financially league-wide, the Bears still allowed him to depart for a one-year deal worth just $3.5 million total from the New York Jets.

On Thursday, May 21, Bill Barnwell of ESPN extolled the Jets’ addition of Wright as the team’s best move of an offseason that included three first-round draft picks.

Sometimes, players just need an opportunity. Wright had bounced around with the [Dallas] Cowboys and [Minnesota] Vikings and ended up getting a shot to start with the Bears only because of injuries to the players ahead of him. Sometimes, the league sees one surprising season and gives a player a multiyear guarantee. This time, the league mostly dismissed Wright, leading the Jets to pick him up. Given the chance, Wright delivered, picking off five passes and earning a Pro Bowl nod. Wright is not a good run defender by any stretch of the imagination, but he showed off solid coverage ability and instincts in 2025 while playing in an aggressive defense.

Bears Selected Malik Muhammad as Nahshon Wright’s Replacement in Round 4 of NFL Draft

Injuries could disrupt the Bears’ secondary to any of several degrees, as they did to relative extremes last year, which would result in the defense missing Wright regardless of how well everyone else plays.

That said, if the defensive backfield remains relatively healthy, Chicago brass took at least one major step this offseason that should help alleviate Wright’s departure. That move came in Round 4 of the draft when the Bears selected Malik Muhammad out of Texas with the No. 124 overall pick.

“A multiyear starter and still just 21 years old, Muhammad has the profile of someone who gets drafted on Day 2,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote May 6. “Finding a depth cornerback to replace the outgoing Nahshon Wright was critical, as [Tyrique] Stevenson’s volatile play alongside Jaylon Johnson’s injury history all but guarantees the No. 3 corner will see time in Chicago.”

Malik Muhammad Expected to Overtake Tyrique Stevenson as Bears’ CB2 Sooner Than Later

Solak went on to predict that Muhammad may steal Stevenson’s job as a rookie, even if that isn’t what Chicago actually wants.

“The Bears would much prefer Stevenson to play (and excel) over Muhammad. That would mean Stevenson could walk in free agency, sign a huge deal elsewhere and give Chicago a nice compensatory pick in return,” Solak continued. “But if Muhammad shines in camp, the Bears might struggle to keep him off the field while Stevenson gets targeted opposite Johnson.”

In either case, the prevailing expert opinion is that Muhammad is the future of the position alongside Johnson in 2027 and beyond. Thus, losing Wright this offseason may not hurt as much in Chicago, even if he plays particularly well again in 2026 — only this time for the Jets.