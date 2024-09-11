Bears’ Matt Eberflus Confirms $30 Million Starter Could Lose Job

Whether it’s Nate Davis or Ryan Bates, the Chicago Bears‘ revolving door at right guard is still moving.

When speaking to the media on September 9, Bears coach Matt Eberflus revealed the team is going to keep rotating both offensive linemen at RG throughout the week, leading up to the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football.

“We’re gonna look at it this week and we’ll see where it is,” Eberflus said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “Both guys have played guard a long time and both are proficient at the job. We’re gonna let that play out.”

Both Bates and Davis missed time throughout training camp and the preseason due to injuries, so the Bears want to see them both get actual game reps. As it stands heading into Week 2, Davis would appear to be the favorite, but it’s still definitely up in the air.

What’s the Bears’ Plan for RG Nate Davis and OL Ryan Bates?

Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, the Bears rotated Davis and Bates at right guard. Some wondered if Davis had gotten benched when he went to the sidelines and Bates replaced him, but Eberflus confirmed after the game the team had planned a rotation heading in.

“That was the plan,” Coach Flus said after Chicago’s 24-27 win over Tennessee. “Both guys were dealing with health issues during training camp. We wanted to make sure they could finish the game. So we were going two and two there.”

The Bears signed Davis to a three-year deal worth $30 million ($17.5 fully guaranteed) in 2023, and he’s a strong starter when he’s healthy, but durability has been an issue. Considering their fiscal investment in Davis, it should be his job to lose.

Both Bates and Davis had solid moments against the Titans, but Davis looked a tad better when looking at the film. In 22 pass block snaps against the Titans, Bates didn’t allow a sack or a pressure, according to PFF. Davis played 13 pass block snaps and gave up a lone hurry.

Quinten Krzysko of On tap Sports Net compiled some of Bates’ plays from Week 1, and as you can see below, Bates was shaky on multiple plays:

#Bears RG Ryan Bates split reps with Nate Davis, actually out snapping Davis 38-18. To put this into terms of auto insurance, every other player on the Bears interior experienced multiple total losses Sunday. Bates only had one, but he had more fender benders than anyone. If… pic.twitter.com/6r8E1S5kmK — Quinten Krzysko (@ButkusStats) September 10, 2024

Center Is Primary Concern for Bears Heading Into Week 2

Perhaps Bates might be better at the center position, as the Bears could use some stability there. The team initially added him with the hopes of having him compete against Coleman Shelton, but injuries prevented that.

In 35 pass block snaps against the Titans, Shelton gave up a sack and a hurry. He was also flagged twice for holding. If Shelton’s struggles continue, the Bears could easily try Bates at center. Bates has already established himself as a leader on the team, so it would make sense.

“I would say it would probably be — it would probably be Ryan Bates being a vocal leader. He’s more of our vocal guy,” offensive lineman Teven Jenkins said in July.

“A lot of young guys in the room right now,” Bates said at the start of training camp. “I think right now in Year 6, I’m maybe the fourth or third oldest in the room. … So we’re a young group and right now we’re developing real well. Like I said, I’m stepping in that role and embracing the leadership aspect of it.”

We’ll see what happens, but the Bears added Bates in part because of his versatility, and that’s something Bates is fine with.

“I’m ready, I know the interior three (positions),” he added. “I’m trying to create a, have a master understanding of this offense. Every day I’m getting better and better with knowing everything, but yes, I’ll be ready at all times to switch positions in a pinch.”