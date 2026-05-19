Bears Interested in Signing Chiefs’ Super Bowl Champ Ahead of 2026 Season

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Chicago Bears are hosting former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nazeeh Johnson for a visit.

“Source: Former #Chiefs CB Nazeeh Johnson is visiting the #Bears. Johnson amassed 66 total tackles and one sack during his time in Kansas City and was a key special teamer as well.”

Schultz also mentioned that Johnson has previously met with the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

Johnson had his best season in 2024 with 56 tackles and 3 pass deflections while playing in 16 games with 6 starts as the Chiefs fell short of a 3-peat in a blowout loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

He has, however, won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2024.

Bears Hosting Former Chiefs CB Nazeeh Johnson For a Visit

Nazeeh Johnson was drafted in the seventh round by the Chiefs back in 2022 and has primarily played as a special teamer. At 5’10” and 199 pounds, Johnson isn’t a towering cornerback, but he has three years of experience as one of the best special teams contributors on the Chiefs.

If the Bears were to sign Johnson, it’s not expected of him to take on a starting role in the secondary, but he would help a special teams unit that struggled in 2025.

The bigger storyline with the Bears’ secondary is whether fourth-round selection Malik Muhammad can beat out Tyrique Stevenson for the starting cornerback spot opposite Jaylon Johnson.

“For sure,” Muhammad said on wanting to start. “It’s the only mindset I have.”

As for Stevenson, this could be the final year he plays in a Bears’ uniform, as he’s entering the last year of his rookie deal.

He’s had his ups and downs, but this could be the year he finally locks in and proves to all the doubters out there that there was a reason why the Bears drafted him in the second round back in 2023.

Johnson Believes That the Chiefs Want Him Back

The Bears, along with other teams like the Giants and Eagles, are interested in potentially bringing Johnson on the team, but he believes the Chiefs still want to bring him back.

“I think [the Chiefs] are going to bring me back,” Johnson told the Winchester Star in February. “I can test the market and see how much I’m valued, but the Chiefs know what I can do. We can’t have communication right now because of the [free agency rules], but I have a good understanding with them. They know my talent level.”

However, Johnson knows his worth and is testing out the market.

“It’s just seeing how other teams value me. Do other teams see me as a safety, do they see me as a corner, a nickel?” Johnson said. “But the thing I can rest my hat on is that I’m a special teams person. I can make plays on special teams, and I’m also someone that can play defensive snaps.”