Bears ‘Beating Down Door’ to Add 4-Time Pro Bowl RB

The Chicago Bears didn’t take a running back until the seventh and final round of last weekend’s NFL draft, and the reason why is now becoming clear.

New head coach Ben Johnson built a two-headed monster in the run game during his three-year run as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, and he’s looking to mirror that approach during his first season at the helm in Chicago.

D’Andre Swift remains the Bears’ presumed starting running back in 2025 with two years left on his $24 million contract. He has the speed and elusiveness to potentially play the so-called lightning role in Chicago’s backfield, while the franchise is targeting free agent Nick Chubb, formerly of the Cleveland Browns, to assume the so-called role of thunder for the revamped offense.

"The #Browns want to bring Nick Chubb back. They are trying hard to bring Nick back. I know this. The #Bears are very serious about bringing him in and are trying to make this push" 🎙️@KenCarman to @SportsBoyTony on future for RB Nick Chubb🏈⤵️ 🔊Listen: https://t.co/2RT1AdD9C2 pic.twitter.com/omMjkU6cpI — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 1, 2025

“The Browns want to bring Nick Chubb back, and they are trying hard to bring Nick back,” Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland said on Thursday, May 1. “I also know, the Bears — now they’re gonna make it public, and they’re gonna go after him. They’re beating down the door.”

Bears Attempted to Trade up in NFL Draft for RB Ashton Jeanty

Chicago general manger Ryan Poles admitted following the draft that the team attempted to trade up from the No. 10 pick in the first round. Subsequent reports came out that the team was interested in doing so to acquire Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty, who ended up with the Las Vegas Raiders via the No. 6 pick.

Before consecutive season-ending injuries — a blown out knee in 2023 and a broken foot in 2024 — Chubb was the type of generational player that Jeanty has the potential to become. He earned four consecutive Pro Bowl selections (2019-22) and second-team All-Pro honors (2022) in his first five professional campaigns before health issues struck in a big way.

Chubb produced over 6,300 rushing yards and 48 rushing TDs during his first five seasons in Cleveland. However, he put up just 500 rushing yards and 3 rushing TDs over the past two years, during which he has appeared in only 10 total games.

Bears May Be Able to Offer Nick Chubb Larger, More Plausible Offensive Role Than Browns

All of that said, Chubb will play almost the entirety of the 2025 campaign before turning 30 years old.

He’s already made nearly $36.5 million in his career and has a projected market value of only $3.3 million on a new one-year contract, as he attempts to rebuild his value for potentially one more payday before his NFL tenure is complete.

Johnson’s offenses have been among the most potent in the league over the past three years, and a revamped offensive line in front of a dynamic young QB in Caleb Williams should provide an attractive destination for Chubb.

Furthermore, the Bears can offer him a chance at playing time that simply doesn’t make as much sense coming from the Browns, who drafted not one running back, but two, in the 2025 class.