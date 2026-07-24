Bears Projected to Cut Ties With Penei Sewell’s Brother Before Season

There will be some tough decisions to make when it comes to trimming down the Chicago Bears’ roster to just 53 players for general manager Ryan Poles, and one player currently on the cusp of losing a spot on the team is linebacker Noah Sewell, the younger brother of Detroit Lions’ All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell.

Sewell, 24, battled through multiple injuries in 2025, including a concussion in Week 7, an elbow injury in Week 12, and a torn Achilles during Week 17’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

As a result, he appeared in just 13 games last season and now has some added competition.

Bears Projected to Cut Ties With Penei Sewell’s Brother, Noah Sewell, Before Season

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, she doesn’t believe Noah Sewell is going to make the Bears’ 53-man roster. Instead, two new faces (technically just one because Jack Sanborn has played for the Bears before) will take his spot, including Jack Sanborn and fifth-round pick Keyshaun Elliott.

Sanborn, who signed a one-year, $1.215 million deal this offseason, is returning home after a quick one-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys, where he struggled, posting a 56 overall grade by Pro Football Focus with seven missed tackles and a 107.3 passer rating allowed in coverage.

The last spot in the linebacker department will likely come down to Sewell and Sanborn.

As for Elliott, there’s a lot to be excited about. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler gave Elliott a third-round projection prior to the draft, writing, “A two-year starter at Arizona State (and for three-and-a-half years overall), Elliott wore the green dot as the Mike linebacker in defensive coordinator Brian Ward’s 4-2-5 base scheme. He was in the same signing class as Diego Pavia at New Mexico State, then transferred to play for the Sun Devils his final two seasons. He combined for more than 300 career tackles and was the only player from a power conference in 2025 with 90-plus tackles, 14-plus tackles for loss and seven-plus sacks.

Elliott has good size and speed for the position, with the read-react instincts to trigger and go. A high school quarterback, he does a great job picking up on pre-snap clues and meets contact with violence as a downhill tackler. In coverage, he has functional athleticism but needs to see things faster. He was the heart of the linebacker room (Arizona State’s LBs called themselves the “Werewolves”), and his uplifting leadership style will translate well to the league.”

Another Bears’ Draft Pick Projected to Not Make 53-Man Roster

Noah Sewell isn’t the only notable linebacker not projected to make the roster, according to Cronin. Ruben Hyppolite II, the Bears’ 2025 fourth-round selection, doesn’t make her 53-man roster projection.

A lot of people were stunned by the selection last draft, especially because Hyppolite was projected to be a late Day-3 selection at best.

“This pick doesn’t move the needle all that much on the Chicago Bears’ 2025 draft class,” Bryan Perez of Chicago Bears SI wrote. “A quick scan through pre-draft rankings and big boards suggest this selection was a reach, and I agree. There’s a good chance Hyppolite would’ve still been on board a round or two later.”

The hope is the Bears finally land a solid linebacker in the later rounds with Elliott.