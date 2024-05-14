Former Bears Starter Signs New Deal With Saints

Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Lucas Patrick signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, the team announced on May 13.

The Bears signed the 30-year-old Patrick to a two-year contract in 2022 with the aim to make him the team’s starting center.

A thumb injury kept him out of the 2022 preseason and kept that plan from taking effect, however. Instead, former Bears center Sam Mustipher took the team’s snaps that year and Patrick switched over to guard.

Unfortunately, injuries marred both of his seasons in Chicago. In addition to the thumb injury, a toe issue limited him to just seven games (five starts) in 2022. The veteran offensive lineman also ended his 2023 campaign on the injured reserve list with a calf injury.

Lucas Patrick Had a Rough Tenure With the Chicago Bears

In addition to injury issues, Patrick had issues on the field, as well. He was frequently beaten at the line of scrimmage by opposing defensive tackles, and at times he looked lost and unsure of his assignment.

Former NFL tight end Clay Harbor shared the following clip on X (formerly Twitter) that highlights some issues Patrick had in pass protection:

Patrick played 953 snaps (563 pass block snaps) at center last season and allowed 25 hurries and three quarterback hits. To his credit, he didn’t allow a sack, according to PFF.

He also had a career-high seven penalties called against him in 2023 (five holding calls, one false start and another that was declined).

Additionally, Patrick struggled to snap the ball at times, with many of his snaps errant or off the mark. It was an issue both Patrick and former Bears OL Cody Whitehair struggled with throughout the season:

Still, Patrick is experienced — he has started 48 of his last 56 games when healthy — and his versatility on the line is a coveted trait.

Bears Moved on at Center This Offseason, Added 2 Potential Starters

It was clear after Patrick struggled in 2023 that Chicago would be looking for an upgrade at center, and that became official when the team cut Whitehair and chose not to renew Patrick’s contract.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles addressed the position a few ways this offseason, trading a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for offensive lineman Ryan Bates. Poles also signed former Los Angeles Rams starting center Coleman Shelton.

Bates is expected to be the frontrunner to start, but both he and Shelton should be upgrades over Patrick and Whitehair.

Shelton started 30 games for the Rams over the last two seasons. In 17 games and 1,113 snaps at center last season, Shelton surrendered 21 hurries, 11 QB hits and two sacks. He was flagged five times.

Bates played minimally in 2023, serving as Buffalo’s backup center. Injuries to the Bills’ O-line, including starting center Mitch Morse, gave Bates more opportunities. In 945 snaps at center and right guard in 2022, Bates allowed 23 hurries, four QB hits and a sack.

Both veteran linemen should give the Bears solid depth, experience and reliability at center, which will be crucial with rookie QB Caleb Williams taking the reins this year.