Bears $17 Million OL Could Be ‘Possible Cut’ Heading Into Training Camp

Just over a year ago, the Chicago Bears sent a fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for offensive lineman Ryan Bates.

The goal was for Bates to compete with Coleman Shelton for the starting center position, but his season was stunted from the get-go. A shoulder injury sustained during training camp sidelined him, and Shelton ultimately won the starting role. Bates began the season as a rotational player at right guard, sharing snaps with Nate Davis Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, Bates aggravated his shoulder during the game, ultimately getting placed on injured reserve in September of 2024.

Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network believes new Bears right guard Jonah Jackson — who the Bears traded for this year — is going to be the team’s starter at that position. That’s fair, considering Jackson’s history with Bears first-year head coach Ben Johnson. He thinks Bates will serve as Jackson’s backup,

“GM Ryan Poles has faith in Bates, who is good when healthy,” Bair wrote on May 5, adding: “Though he’s also a possible cut if the Bears need some cap space.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles Coveted Bates Not That Long Ago

Bates had been on the Bears’ radar for a while before they actually signed him. In March of 2022, Bears general manager Ryan Poles, early in his tenure, targeted Bates during free agency. At that time, Bates was a restricted free agent with the Bills. The Bears extended a four-year offer sheet to him, which the Bills matched, retaining him under a $17 million contract.

Despite this initial setback, Poles maintained interest, and ultimately added a played he’d been eyeing for a few years when he traded for the versatile OL last year. Considering his belief in Bates, it would be a bit of a surprise if the Bears outright cut him.

But, if Bates has another setback or sustains a new injury, cutting him is definitely on the table for the Bears.

Will Chicago Bears Cut OL Ryan Bates?

If he stays healthy, probably not. Based on his 2024 season, that’s kind of a big ‘if.’

Bates returned to action after his initial stint on IR Week 10 against the New England Patriots, starting at right guard. But he struggled in pass protection, giving up a sack and three total pressures (stats via PFF). The following week, he started at left guard against the Green Bay Packers, but suffered a concussion after just seven snaps, ending his season.

Bates was placed on injured reserve again in December. In total, he appeared in just three games all season, starting two. He played a total of 105 snaps.

During his recovery, Bates sought stem cell treatment abroad to address his shoulder issues, as surgery was not recommended. He described the treatment as an investment in his body and career, noting significant improvement in his shoulder’s condition. Thus, it’s possible he’ll be fully healthy in 2025.

But as Bair also noted, if the Bears want to free up some cap space — they’d save $3.5 million with a post-June 1 cut, per OTC — he could receive his walking papers.

The Bears are near the bottom of the league in available cap, currently sitting with $10.6 million. and Poles has shown a willingness to admit his mistakes and cut ties with players — like he did when the team released Davis last year. But the Bears also need OL depth, and cutting Bates wouldn’t help with that. We’ll see how things go when camp arrives.