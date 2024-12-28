Olin Kreutz Sends Brutal 4-Word Message to Bears Brass

Olin Kreutz has seen enough.

After watching his former team, the Chicago Bears, suffer an ugly 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks Week 17 at Soldier Field, the former All-Pro center aimed the bulk of his postgame critique at the organization’s management.

Chicago’s loss to Seattle was the squad’s 10th consecutive defeat. The offense struggled mightily, managing just 179 total yards and 11 total first downs. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was also sacked seven times, which has become a far too-frequent occurrence.

During the game, the camera crew frequently cut to shots of Bears brass, including general manager Ryan Poles, president Kevin Warren and team chairman George McCaskey.

Now an analyst, Kreutz had a pointed message for each of them. “Chicago deserves better, Caleb deserves better,” Kreutz said on 670 The Score, before further directing his comments at Poles and company.

Olin Kreutz to Ryan Poles & Bears Brass: ‘Fix the Damn Team’

Kreutz spent 13 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Bears, becoming a fan favorite over the years due to his fire, grit and strong leadership skills. Few know football as well as Kreutz, and few love the Bears the way he does. Thus, when he speaks, it’s worth listening to.

His message to the team’s upper management was simple:

“I’m sure it’s comfortable. I’m sure there’s good food up there — I’m sure it’s warm up there in the suites. The suits look nice,” Kreutz said, referencing the shots of Poles in his suite, before delivering a blunt message: “Fix the damn team.”

Poles is 14-36 since taking over as the team’s general manager in 2022. He has made a series of questionable decisions during his three years in the Windy City, but he’s also responsible for the team potentially getting it’s first true franchise QB since Sid Luckman (look him up, kids).

Williams, the Bears’ first overall pick in 2024, has thrown for just under 3,400 yards in 16 games, tossing 19 touchdowns to six interceptions. Sacked a league-leading 67 times so far, Williams has been under relentless pressure. Fixing the offensive line this offseason will be a primary goal. But putting capable leadership in place will be key.

Bears’ Coaching Search Will Be Pivotal Moment in Franchise History

The Bears are actively searching for a new head coach following the dismissal of Matt Eberflus after a nationally televised loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Interim head coach Thomas Brown has been leading the team since Eberflus’s departure, but isn’t expected to stay on after the season concludes. Landing a dynamic leader to develop Williams and revitalize the franchise is going to be the only chance Poles has to save his job.

Among current candidates is former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. The Bears are rumored to be interested in meeting with Carroll, who, at 73, is considering a return to coaching after stepping down from the Seahawks in 2023. Carroll’s successful track record, including a Super Bowl victory and a championship with USC, where Williams also played, make him an interesting choice.

Other potential candidates include Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, known for his innovative play-calling and success in transforming the Lions’ offense. Johnson’s ability to develop quarterbacks could be beneficial for Williams’s growth. Additionally, former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel could be a top option, bringing a strong leadership presence and a history of building competitive teams.

The Bears’ search will be focused on finding a coach who can establish a winning culture and maximize the potential of their young quarterback, as it should be. But making the wrong decision — again — could be more costly than ever with Williams waiting in the wings. Buckle up, Bears fans.