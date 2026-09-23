Bears Share Big-Time Update on LT Ozzy Trapilo

The Chicago Bears are painfully close to welcoming starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo back into the fold, which can’t happen soon enough with all the other injury issues plaguing the roster.

Head coach Ben Johnson offered the latest update on Trapilo during a media session on Wednesday, September 23.

“I think he is still gaining confidence to put his entire weight on it,” Johnson said of Trapilo’s knee, which he damaged against the Green Bay Packers in January. “It won’t be too long before we can get him back out there.”

Braxton Jones has filled in while Trapilo, a second-round pick in 2025, has been sidelined. Theo Benedet has also played some at the tackle position.

Chicago has still put one of the better offensive-line units in the NFL on the field through two weeks, but circumstances should only improve once Trapilo comes back to the starting lineup full-time.

Johnson also noted that Trapilo will practice in full on Wednesday.

Bears on Track to Start Third-String QB Case Keenum on Monday Night Football

Who Trapilo will protect once he returns remains the primary topic of discussion in Chicago, as both Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent missed practice Wednesday.

Johnson said he was uncertain of who will start for the team on Monday Night Football five days from now when the Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles. Though if Wednesday was any indication, the only option is going to be third-string quarterback Case Keenum.

“He’s been a baller from I think the day that he was born, from what I can tell. He’s got that way about him. He’s got a knack, his teammates gravitate to him,” Johnson said, per Chris Emma of The Score. “In a lot of ways, he might be a step slower than when he first entered the league, and yet his mind is going [so] fast, it helps catch him on up. He’s playing as good of football as he probably has his whole career is what he would tell you.”

Tyson Bagent in Concussion Protocol, May Not Be Available for Week 3 Game Against Eagles

Despite the high praise for Keenum, Johnson will certainly go with Bagent if he’s healthy enough to play.

Bagent entered the season as the QB2 behind Williams after inking a $10 million extension that runs through 2027. He was the plan after Williams suffered a non-contact hamstring injury against the Minnesota Vikings last weekend, but then Bagent suddenly appeared in the league’s mandatory concussion protocol.

Concussions typically sideline a player for at least a week, so the chances Bagent can go after presumably sustaining the injury on Monday or Tuesday read as unlikely.

The team has not yet ruled Williams out for its Week 3 contest, but Johnson noted earlier in the week that it is likely the starting signal-caller misses at least some time. If neither Williams or Bagent is available, Chicago is almost certain to start Keenum and elevate undrafted rookie Miller Moss into the backup QB position.