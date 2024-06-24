Packers’ Rashan Gary Has Telling Comments on Bears’ Rookie QB Caleb Williams

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary doesn’t appear too concerned about facing Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Bears and Packers don’t meet until Week 11, when Chicago hosts Green Bay at Soldier Field. When that day comes on November 17, Gary believes the Pack will have had enough time to prep for Williams and Chicago’s offense.

In a June 19 interview on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Eisen asked Gary what his mindset would be when going up against Williams and Chicago Week 11. The Packers’ vet’s answer was telling.

“In that time of the season, that’s 12 games in, so we’ll have some good tape on him,” Gary replied. “Understanding how the Bears want to run their offense through him, or, they’re gonna be pass-heavy by that time or run-heavy by that time. So we’re going to understand and have a better feel (for Williams) than we would, you know, Week 1.”

Packers Edge Rashan Gary Says He ‘Hopes’ He Can Deliver Caleb Williams’ ‘Welcome to the NFL’ Moment

Referencing the “Welcome to the WNBA” moments Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has received since getting drafted in May, Eisen also asked Gary if he would like to be the one to deliver the hard hit or game-changing play that welcomes the Bears rookie QB to the NFL.

“I hope so. Why not?” Gary said with a smile.

The Packers edge did have some good things to say about Chicago’s new QB, though. “From what I could see (from Williams at USC), great arm, great vision,” Gary said, adding: “We just gotta be able to contain him and play our ball.”

For Williams and the Bears offense, which is operating under first-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, beating Green Bay should be at the top of the to-do list. The Packers have won 10 straight and have lost just two of their last 21 matchups against the Bears.

Williams Working on Building Team Chemistry in Year 1

Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and finished with career highs in passer rating (170.1) and completion percentage (68.6) in his final year with the Trojans in 2023, has been focused on building a strong rapport with his new Bears teammates since getting drafted No. 1 overall on April 25.

“I was just watching [Rams QB] Matthew Stafford’s Super Bowl and the sound pieces from that — and they go around and say, ‘I love you, brother, I love you,’ this and that. Everything is about the bond and the trust that you build between each other because, then, you go out there and you play with a different level, your mentality is different. Everything is different when you’re out there playing for each other and you’re not out there playing for yourself,” Williams said on June 12.

The rookie signal-caller also noted he has been meshing well with Waldron, which is huge.

“We’ve been growing together, figuring out what works best for us, whether it’s actually out there on the field, and how we’re going to communicate, whether I’m actually on the field, whether I’m on the sideline,” Williams said about he and Waldron, adding:

“I’m always asking questions, trying to grow from the guy who’s going to be calling the plays for me, helping us scheme and things like that. That’s one of the most, if not the most, important relationship on the coaching staff and throughout this team, for me to have, is my OC.”

If Williams can manage to eke out a win in one of the team’s two games against the rival Packers this coming season, he would give a fan base nearly depleted of hope something to root for again.