Bears Could Sign Former Packers’ All-Pro Edge With Ben Johnson Connection

Should veteran pass rusher Za’Darius Smith make his NFC North rounds complete by signing with the Chicago Bears?

With the 2025 draft now in the books, the Bears didn’t add an edge rusher like many expected them to, so that addition will have to come via free agency or future trades.

With Smith now a free agent after his release from the Detroit Lions in March, he’s currently available. Chicago might find Smith’s proven track record appealing, and if he’s willing to complete the cycle and play for the quartet of NFC North teams — in addition to the Lions, he also previously played for the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings — he could be a decent option.

Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network thinks Smith’s connection to first-year Bears coach Ben Johnson could help lure Smith. Maybe.

“Ben Johnson saw Za’Darius Smith play in Detroit last year, which may help, but his price might be too high for a team without much effective cap space and two high-priced, established starters,” Bair wrote on April 27. “They could stand pat and go with Austin Booker as a primary reserve, but depth wouldn’t hurt even if they don’t import star power.”

Bears Addressed Other Needs in Draft, Could Still Use Another Solid Pass Rusher

In the early rounds of the draft, Bears general manager Ryan Poles focused largely on offensive upgrades, selecting tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III in Rounds 1 and 2, respectively, before adding offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo and defensive tackle Shemar Turner later in the second round.

Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II, cornerback Zah Frazier, guard Luke Newman and former Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai rounded out the remainder of Chicago’s selections, leaving defensive end as one of the few remaining needs.

Veteran Montez Sweat remains the team’s top pass rusher, and the addition of Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency was meant to shore up the other side, but there’s something to be said for solid depth at the defensive end position.

While Turner adds depth to the D-line, his primary position as an interior lineman doesn’t fulfill the edge rusher role, although defensive coordinator Dennis Allen could deploy him that way.

Regardless, the Bears will likely be scouring the free agent market for DEs who could help their rotation. Does Za’Darius Smith qualify? He just might.

Should Chicago Bears Sign Veteran Pass Rusher Za’Darius Smith?

A three-time Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro in 2020 with Green Bay, Smith would be a good leader and mentor, and could aid in the development of younger players on the Bears’ defensive line. Considering he played well last year — he finished with 9.0 sacks, 17 QB hits and nine tackles-for-loss split between his time with the Browns and Lions — Smith showed he can still be a disruptive presence.

Inking him to a short-term contract could give the Bears some flexibility while also bolstering their defensive front. Smith’s desire to remain competitive and contribute could make him a motivated and valuable asset, as well. Perhaps his connection to Johnson could also come into play. It’ll ultimately come down to where the veteran DE wants to go, and how much he’s looking to make.

In addition to the Packers, Vikings and Lions, Smith has also played for the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.