Top Insider Drops Huge Revelation on Bears Players & OC Shane Waldron

Could significant change be on the horizon for the Chicago Bears?

With half of the 2024 season already in the books, the Bears have been the epitome of inconsistency. Now sitting at 4-4 with the most difficult and crucial stretch of their schedule remaining, they’re still struggling to find their way, particularly on offense. Chicago is currently 19th in the NFL in scoring offense (21.5 points per game) and 29th in passing yards per game (182.1).

Much of the tumult on offense can be contributed to first-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who has frequently failed to make in-game adjustments. Waldron has also regularly neglected to put many of his very talented players in the best positions to succeed. Thus, it’s not a big surprise to hear a change is likely desired.

The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, a team insider for over 20 years, shared some revealing details about the situation.

“Waldron isn’t a dynamic guy in the offensive meeting room,” Biggs wrote on November 4. “The coach has to be able to sell the plan and vision with energy. The sense I get is players would welcome a change.”

Brad Biggs: Matt Eberflus May Take Matters Into His Own Hands & Replace OC Shane Waldron

“If Eberflus is feeling pressure — and I have to imagine he is — he could be at the point where he has to consider a significant change,” Biggs noted, adding: “I generally shy away from ‘fire the coach’ strategies. It’s a last-ditch ploy that most times doesn’t lead to a lot of significant improvement, but the Bears are really struggling here.”

Hired in January 2024 after a three-year tenure as the Seattle Seahawks’ OC, Waldron was brought in to rejuvenate a Bears offense that had struggled in previous seasons. He was also brought in to help develop rookie QB Caleb Williams. The former simply hasn’t happened, and the latter remains a work in progress.

There are also legitimate concerns about Waldron’s inability to use his solid group of receivers. While Bears players have backed their OC publicly, the results simply aren’t what they should be.

“The Bears have Rome Odunze, whom they drafted with the No. 9 pick; DJ Moore, who is being badly underutilized; and Keenan Allen, who looks like a trade addition the Bears aren’t able to use,” Biggs added. “Tight end Cole Kmet is rarely seeing the ball. The Bears have far better skill players for their rookie quarterback than those other teams. … The results through eight games are problematic, and it could be enough for Eberflus, in Year 3, to feel the urge to try something different.”

Waldron’s Fate Will Likely Be Determined in the Coming Weeks

In Weeks 4 through 6, the Bears had a resurgence of sorts, rattling off three consecutive wins against the Los Angeles Rams (24-18), Carolina Panthers (36-10) and Jacksonville Jaguars (35-16). During that stretch, Williams demonstrated significant growth, netting a passer rating over 106 in each of those games.

Since then, it hasn’t gone so well. Back-to-back losses to the Washington Commanders (18-15) and Arizona Cardinals (29-9) highlighted issues in offensive execution and play-calling. In particular, the game against Washington raised serious questions about Waldron’s decision-making, especially concerning a much-criticized call involving backup center Doug Kramer.

The team’s performance in the upcoming weeks will be pivotal in determining whether Waldron sticks around beyond this season. Chicago hosts the New England Patriots at Soldier Field Week 10. If they can get back to their winning ways this week and beyond, Waldron will likely stick around. If not, the entire Bears coaching staff may find their seats getting a tad hot.