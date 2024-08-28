Bears Practice-Squad Tracker: Rookie QB Signs With Chicago

The Chicago Bears have officially set their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season following the August 27 deadline for all NFL teams. Now comes the next phase: Figuring out which players deserve a spot on their practice squad.

The Bears are allowed to start signing players — either their own roster cuts or players cast off during other teams’ roster cutdowns — for their initial 16-man practice squad between now and the 4 p.m. Eastern Time deadline on Wednesday, August 28.

Teams can also add a 17th player if they have someone with an International Player Pathway Program designation. The Bears, however, designated rookie punter Tory Taylor — a 53-man roster member — as their international exemption during training camp to avoid him counting against their 90-man roster total and would need to re-assign the international exemption to someone else to take advantage of the rule.

Here is a live tracker for all of the Bears’ reported 2024 practice-squad signings:

Austin Reed, QB

The Bears must feel good about their ability to develop young quarterbacks. They now have a first-round rookie starter, a second-year backup who went undrafted in 2023 and an undrafted rookie filling out the third-stringer role on their practice squad. Reed showed flashes during the 2024 preseason, going 12-of-16 passing for 123 yards and a touchdown in three games. Evidently, Reed’s limited showing was enough to persuade the Bears to keep him over the more experienced Brett Rypien — who also played well. He will now continue to develop alongside his peers, Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent.

Source: 670 The Score’s Chris Emma

Scott Daly, LS

With Patrick Scales expectedly starting the season on the injured reserve list, the Bears have added another long snapper to the mix. Daly previously long snapped for the Detroit Lions and is a local product originally from Downers Grove, Illinois. While the team could still sign another long snapper to its 53-man roster, Daly is currently the top option to replace Scales on the opening-day roster for Week 1 against Tennessee.

Source: The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs

Samori Toure, WR

Toure is the first of the Bears’ practice-squad signings who did not spend time with the team during training camp, but the 2022 seventh-round pick did play up north for the rival Green Bay Packers and caught 13 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown over his first two seasons in the NFL, operating primarily as a deep-depth receiver. The Bears will likely add at least one more receiver to their practice squad, but Toure has great speed and change of direction and could provide help during the season if the Bears’ receiving corps runs into issues with health or availability.

Source: The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs