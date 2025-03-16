Veteran QB With Super Bowl Ring a ‘Logical’ Fit as Backup for Caleb Williams

Nate Sudfeld isn’t a name that’s going to excite many football fans.

The veteran quarterback is currently a free agent and hasn’t played in a regular season game since January of 2023, but he could find himself back in an NFL locker room in 2025, with the Chicago Bears a likely landing spot.

Sudfeld, 31, spent two seasons with the Detroit Lions (2022-2023) where he backed up Jared Goff. He also got to know former Lions offensive coordinator and current Bears head coach Ben Johnson during that time.

Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron thinks that Sudfeld’s past connection to Johnson makes the veteran QB an unsexy-yet-logical possibility to be Chicago’s QB3 behind Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent.

“Of all the names, the one that might make the most sense is Nate Sudfeld,” Zimmerman wrote on March 14, regarding the current pool of free agent QBs.

“Sudfeld has been in Detroit during Ben Johnson’s tenure as offensive coordinator. He knows Johnson and his tendencies well. He spent time in Philadelphia in the Andy Reid system (Doug Pederson) where he was part of a Super Bowl winner, and even spent a year in San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan.”

A Look at Sudfeld’s Previous Experience

Before his NFL career kicked off, Sudfeld had a notable tenure at Indiana. He became the Hoosiers’ all-time leader in passing yards (7,879) and passing touchdowns (61). His senior year (2015), he threw for 3,573 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Sudfeld entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (187th overall) by Washington in the 2016 draft. He didn’t see the field at all during his rookie season, but he had a bright season ahead of him in Year 2.

In 2017, Sudfeld signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he served as a backup. He made his NFL debut in the regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, completing 19 of 23 passes for 134 yards, which set an NFL record for completion percentage (82.6%) for a quarterback making his debut with at least 20 attempts. Sudfeld was part of the Eagles’ roster during their Super Bowl 52 victory, giving him invaluable experience playing on a championship-winning team.

Sudfeld’s career also includes a stint with the San Francisco 49ers. While his on-field appearances have been limited, his role as a reliable backup has been consistent. As of the end of the 2023 season, his career statistics include 25 completions on 37 attempts (67.6 completion percentage) for 188 passing yards, one touchdown, an interception and a passer rating of 77.3.

Nate Sudfeld Would Be Solid Option as QB3 for Chicago Bears

With both Williams firmly planted in the starting role and Bagent a proven and capable backup heading into his third season, the Bears could still add a third QB. Signing a cheap vet to mentor both Williams and Bagent could be beneficial, particularly considering the multi-faceted roles they each have.

The role of a QB3 extends beyond on-field performance; it encompasses mentorship, preparedness and the ability to step in seamlessly when required. Sudfeld, who won’t carry a hefty price tag, meets that description.

Having been part of various NFL teams, Sudfeld has been exposed to different offensive schemes and coaching styles — including Johnson’s. This adaptability is an attractive asset, as is Sudfeld’s history of being part of a franchise that has won it all.

We’ll see if Johnson has any interest in a reunion.