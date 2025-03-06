Hi, Subscriber

Bears Sign 26-Year-Old Pass Rusher to New Deal Amid Series of Moves

The Chicago Bears made a low-key roster move on March 5, placing an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA) tender on defensive lineman Daniel Hardy. The move will keep him in the mix for the upcoming season.

It’s not the kind of headline that’ll dominate sports talk radio, but it’s a smart depth move for a team that’s set to build up its pass rush.

In the 2024 offseason, Hardy signed a reserve/future contract with Chicago. Prior to joining the Bears, he had been waived by the Los Angeles Rams at the end of their 2023 training camp.

The tender reflects the team’s recognition of Hardy’s contributions, particularly on special teams. As an ERFA, Hardy is obligated to accept the Bears’ one-year contract offer, preventing him from negotiating with other squads.

Daniel Hardy’s 2024 Campaign With Chicago Bears Led to Team Re-Signing Him

Daniel Hardy, Bears

GettyDaniel Hardy of Chicago Bears.

Throughout the 2024 preseason, Hardy made his presence felt as a pass rusher. He recorded 3.5 sacks over two games against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. His standout preseason not only showcased his potential, but also earned him a spot on the Bears’ 53-man roster.

During the regular season, Hardy appeared in all 17 games, recording 12 total tackles and a forced fumble. His had a memorable moment in the season opener against the Tennessee Titans when he blocked a punt that teammate Jonathan Owens returned for a 21-yard touchdown, igniting a comeback that went from a 17-0 deficit to a 24-17 victory.

The 26-year-old Hardy’s contributions were primarily on special teams, where he played 85% of the team’s snaps. Now, his athleticism and relentless effort have been rewarded with another chance to further make a name for himself.

By securing the young DE for another season, the Bears, who retained special teams coordinator Richard Hightower after firing the vast majority of their coaching staff, likely aim to build upon his special teams success. Will they expand his role on defense, though? That remains to be seen, as he played just 31 snaps on that side of the ball in 2024.

Bears Set to Be Aggressive When Free Agency Arrives

With the need for pass rushers still a pressing one, the Bears are expected to hit free agency and the draft hard to address it.

“I think the clearer the vision, the more aggressive you can be, and that’s important,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said at the NFL scouting combine last week, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “You want to be selective in free agency … but if there are certain players that kind of hit all the checked boxes that you need, there’s really no reason to hold back. I feel like you can be aggressive in those situations.”

The Bears have several avenues to bolster their pass rush in 2025, both through free agency and the draft. In free agency, there’s former Philadelphia Eagles standout Josh Sweat, former Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce and journeyman Chase Young, who is still just 27 years old.

Chicago has options in the draft, as well. James Pearce Jr. out of Tennessee Shemar Stewart out of Texas A&M are two possibilities in Round 1, and there should be options in Round 2, as well. However it shakes out, it promises to be an exciting and eventful offseason for the Bears.

