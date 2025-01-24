Bears, Ben Johnson Looking to Poach Top Sean McVay Assistant: Report

The Chicago Bears and new head coach Ben Johnson are assembling their new staff, and they’re looking to the Sean McVay tree for their first interview.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have expressed interest in Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Pleasant and Johnson worked together in Detroit with the Lions in 2021-2022, when Pleasant served as pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Pleasant’s extensive coaching experience, particularly in defensive roles, makes him a compelling candidate. The Bears and Johnson are also rumored to be interested in former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen as their next DC.

A Look at the Coaching Résumé of Bears DC Candidate Aubrey Pleasant

A former Badger, Pleasant was a college football standout at the University of Wisconsin, playing safety from 2005 to 2008.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Cleveland Browns in 2013 and has since held positions with Washington, Detroit and the Green Bay Packers. His tenure with the Rams, spanning two periods (2017–2020 and 2023–present), has been marked by significant contributions to their defensive backfield and pass defense.

Pleasant’s recent promotion to assistant head coach by the Rams underscores his leadership abilities and the high regard in which he is held within the organization. It also reflects his influence and positive impact on both players and staff.

Notably, during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, McVay entrusted Pleasant with head coaching responsibilities, highlighting the organization’s confidence in his leadership.

Here’s a look at Pleasant’s complete college and professional coaching résumé:

2011: Defensive Graduate Assistant at the University of Michigan

2012: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach at the University of Michigan

2013: Offensive Staff and Head Coaching Intern during training camp with the Cleveland Browns

2013: Offensive Assistant with Washington

2014–2016: Defensive Quality Control Coach with Washington

2017–2020: Cornerbacks Coach for the Los Angeles Rams

2021–2022: Pass Game Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach for the Detroit Lions

Late 2022: Offensive Consultant for the Green Bay Packers

2023: Defensive Backs Coach and Passing Game Coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams

2024–Present: Assistant Head Coach and Passing Game Coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

Ben Johnson Looking to Assemble All-Star Staff

The Bears’ interest in Pleasant aligns with their current goals under their newly appointed head coach. Johnson has emphasized the importance of strengthening the team’s defense, and Pleasant’s expertise in defensive backfield coaching and passing game coordination aligns well with this goal.

Pleasant’s proven track record in developing defensive talent and implementing effective schemes and strategies makes him a strong candidate to elevate the Bears’ overall defensive performance, but he’s just the first of several promising candidates Johnson and company are likely going to look at.

It’ll be interesting to see who ultimately ends up coordinating Chicago’s defense, as Johnson himself will call plays on offense. Whoever the Bears choose, he’ll have a solid young group to work with that includes cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson, along with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards.

Johnson revealed in his introductory presser that when he was Lions DC, he was impressed with Chicago’s defensive efforts.

“Personally, we struggled with that defense here for both games that we played them in 2023,” Johnson said. “That was, that was a huge deal, knowing that as much as I struggled staying up at night trying to attack this defense, I knew what that was capable of. And then seeing all the weapons that they have on offense here, was really, really encouraging.”