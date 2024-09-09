Bears Share Scary Injury News on Rookie WR Rome Odunze

The Chicago Bears offense struggled mightily in the team’s Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans, though wide receiver Rome Odunze may have an excuse.

Odunze, a rookie and the 9th overall pick in April’s NFL draft, caught just 1 pass for 11 yards on Sunday, September 8. On Monday, the Bears made public that Odunze will have an MRI to assess whether he has sustained a serious knee injury.

“Matt Eberflus said there’s concern for Rome Odunze’s knee,” Brendan Sugrue of USA Today’s Bears Wire reported via an X post. “He’s getting an MRI today.”

Both wideouts DJ Moore and Keenan Allen also exited Sunday’s game at different points due to injury concerns, though Eberflus told media members Monday that their issues aren’t to the level of Odunze’s.

“The only real concern we have is Rome’s knee,” Eberflus explained. “We’ll have to see where that is, and he’s getting an MRI today. We’ll see where it goes from there, and I’ll be able to let you know more on Wednesday.”

Allen battled a heel injury in the days leading up to the season opener but was able to get on the field. He caught 4 passes for 29 yards in the contest. Moore led the team with 5 catches for 36 yards.

Rookie QB Caleb Williams struggled all afternoon, completing fewer than 50% of his passes (14-of-29) for only 93 yards. He also took 2 sacks and finished the day with a QBR of 22.2.

The Bears came out on top of the Titans by a score of 24-17 due to a defensive touchdown as well as a score on special teams.

