Insider’s Latest Injury Update on Bears WR Rome Odunze Catches Attention

The Chicago Bears will open their 2026 campaign with a clash against the Carolina Panthers, but there are some notable injury storylines surrounding the team in the buildup to this game. At the top of that list is star wide receiver Rome Odunze, who is questionable for this game due to a calf injury.

Odunze has been battling a calf strain as of late, but he confidently declared that he will be on the field with the rest of his teammates on Sunday. And while that very well could happen, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN issued a worrying update on Odunze’s status that makes it clear he’s no sure thing to play vs. the Panthers.

Bears Still Haven’t Cleared Rome Odunze to Play vs. Panthers

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Odunze was brought to town to be a focal point on offense alongside quarterback Caleb Williams. Despite operating as the team’s No. 2 wide receiver for much of his first two seasons, thanks in large part to the presence of D.J. Moore, Odunze has still managed to be a productive playmaker early on in his career.

Moore got traded to the Buffalo Bills this offseason, opening the door for Odunze and Luther Burden III to take on bigger roles in the passing attack. Both guys have a ton of upside, but it’s clear that when he is on the field, Odunze is going to be Williams’ top target in the air.

Staying healthy is obviously going to be key for Odunze, which is why his recent calf injury has raised some concern when it comes to his Week 1 status. Odunze has publicly said he intends to play against Carolina, but he needs to get cleared by the team first, with Fowler revealing that has still yet to happen just over 24 hours before kickoff.

“It’s one of those situations where he has to be cleared from the team to play, and Ben Johnson has to make that call. My understanding is it has not been made yet,” Fowler said of Odunze on “SportsCenter.”

Is Rome Odunze’s Week 1 Availability in Jeopardy?

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 23: Rome Odunze #15 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field on November 23, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The fact that Odunze hasn’t been cleared to play yet is a bit concerning, but it isn’t necessarily a death sentence when it comes to his availability for Week 1. There’s a decent chance Odunze wouldn’t say he was going to play if he didn’t mean it, but it isn’t exactly the guarantee that he seems to believe it is.

Assuming Odunze gets cleared by Chicago, he will be on the field alongside his teammates Sunday afternoon against Carolina. A more definitive update on Odunze’s status will likely emerge at some point on Saturday, but it will be worth checking the Bears’ final inactives, which will come out 90 minutes before the game, in order to truly know what Odunze’s status is.