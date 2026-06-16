Former Bears GM Ryan Pace Hired by NFC North Rival Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have hired former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace as a football advisor; ESPN’s Kevin Seifert was the first to report.

“The Vikings are hiring former Bears GM Ryan Pace as a football advisor and Azzaam Kapadia, a former Seahawks executive, as assistant director of pro scouting,” Seifert tweeted on X. “Nolan Teasley continuing to add to his staff.”

Pace was the Bears general manager from 2015 to 2021, and was the youngest GM at the time when Chicago hired him back in 2015. He now finds a new home in a familiar division with a rival team.

Bears GM Ryan Poles Talks Caleb Williams Extension

In other news, the Bears’ current general manager, Ryan Poles, knows he needs to prioritize an extension for quarterback Caleb Williams.

“It’s good to almost feel like you’ve got it,” Poles said, talking with Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “If you go with a traffic light, it went red as a rookie to yellow. You can creep forward a little bit and start having some of these conversations to anticipate it. But we need him to give us a green light.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio commented on Williams’ contract situation, writing, “When the time comes for Williams to get a new deal, the [Patrick] Mahomes number will drive the discussion. Especially if Williams continues to be on a trajectory that could put him among the top four or five quarterbacks in football.”

The Kansas City Chiefs recently added two years to Mahomes’ mega contract that ties him to the team through 2033 at a value of $504.75 million with an average per year of $64 million. Williams could see an APY at around $60 million if he continues to improve his game.

Bears Might Not Actually Move to Hammond, Indiana

With the Bears’ Board of Directors voting on June 4th to advance the stadium development in Hammond, Indiana, there was room to believe the team would seriously consider a move across state lines.

However, NFL insider Albert Breer believes there’s a “45% chance” the Bears will actually move to Indiana.

“…I’d say 45%? It still feels to me like the Bears are trying to get Illinois to budge and, for obvious reasons, still want to build on the $200 million piece of land they bought in Arlington Heights. But what was a bluff can become real, and it feels like that’s what’s happening, sort of in slow motion, here.”

If the Bears at least want to stay in Illinois, they do own a 326-acre property on the former site of the Arlington International Racecourse, in Arlington Heights, which the team purchased in 2021.

“The team has maintained that it cannot build a stadium without property tax certainty, which Indiana passed legislation to ensure in February, when lawmakers in the state House Ways and Means Committee unanimously approved an amendment to Indiana Senate Bill 27 by a vote of 24-0 to create the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority with the power to issue bonds, acquire land and finance construction,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin wrote. “The state offered the Bears up to $1 billion in incentives to relocate to the site in Hammond.”