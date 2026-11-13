Bears GM Ryan Poles Makes Calculated Decision After Jeffery Simmons Trade

The Chicago Bears made the biggest move of the NFL trade deadline by acquiring defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans, but general manager Ryan Poles ultimately decided against making any additional moves.

That left some fans questioning why Chicago didn’t pursue another cornerback or even another tight end following Cole Kmet’s season-ending injury. However, according to the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, there weren’t many appealing options available at either position.

While the Bears certainly had areas they could have improved, Poles may have made the right decision by prioritizing one significant addition, rather than spending even more draft capital on players who might not have made a meaningful difference.

Bears Didn’t Have Many Appealing Options Available After Jeffery Simmons Trade

Biggs addressed the questions surrounding Chicago’s lack of additional moves, talking about how cornerbacks who are worth “extensive playing time” are rarely available.

There was a lot of buzz about the possibility of trading for Philadelphia Eagles CB Riq Woolen, who was a Pro Bowler with the Seattle Seahawks back in 2022, but he’s currently playing on a one-year deal, so there’s no guarantee that he’ll be back with the team in 2027.

Even with Kmet out for the season, the Bears already used a third-round pick on Sam Roush and have guys like Stephan Carlson, who’s been with the team for a few years.

There’s even undrafted rookie Hayden Large, who could eventually be elevated to the 53-man roster once he’s healthy.

Not to mention the Bears, according to OvertheCap.com, are dead last in the NFL in available cap space ($2.0 million).

Biggs had this to say about the decision to not make another trade:

“There aren’t a lot of fix-it players who can be added at this time of year. All players are subject to waivers when they are released after the trade deadline, so the chance of some hidden gem making it all the way to the Bears in the claiming process (which goes in inverse order of standings) is unlikely. The list of players on the street who can help is thin. So the Bears and every other contender will have to solve roster issues that pop up between now and the end of the season with depth they have accumulated. The Bears have projected the belief that they’re comfortable in that position.”

Ryan Poles Was Better Off Making One Major Swing Than Forcing Another Trade

Beyond the lack of available options, there is another reason Poles might have been comfortable standing pat.

Historically, many of Poles’ moves before the trade deadline have been relatively minor additions rather than blockbuster transactions that dramatically change the roster.

Seventh-round pick to acquire WR N’Keal Harry

Sixth-round pick for G Dan Feeney

Sixth-round pick for DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and a seventh-round pick

Those are just some examples, but nothing worth remembering. It honestly makes more sense to go big, as shown with the trades for Montez Sweat and Simmons (let’s just forget about the Chase Claypool trade) before the deadline, than essentially waste late-round picks.

ESPN’s Seth Walder gave the Simmons trade a C for the Bears, saying, “There is a compensation limit where a trade ceases to make sense, and I think the Bears ran past it.”

However, for someone who brings the type of impact, leadership, and stability that Simmons brings, it’s hard to fathom giving the Bears a “C” for the trade.

Not to mention he’s signed through 2030.

However, it appears Poles has learned from his mistakes and was able to land one of the NFL’s top interior defensive linemen.