Calls Mount for Bears to Fire Ryan Poles After Brutal Vikings Loss

Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

The calls for the Chicago Bears to fire general manager Ryan Poles only grew louder on Monday night following another embarrassing divisional loss.

The Bears dropped their eighth consecutive game and fell to 4-10 on the season with their Monday Night Football loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15, losing 30-12 in a deflating performance that raised serious questions about how Poles has constructed the roster over the past three offseasons and the team’s direction under his leadership.

With just three games left, the Bears will finish with no more than seven wins for a third straight season after beginning 2024 with a 4-2 record. They have fired two top coaches midseason — including head coach Matt Eberflus — and have allowed No. 1 overall pick and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to take a beating with a league-high 58 sacks.

Most frustrating, perhaps, is how the culture Poles has bragged about cultivating over the past three years seems to have completely dissolved amid the brutal losing streak. And after yet another divisional loss, Bears fans are saying enough is enough.

“Ryan Poles should not be the GM after this season,” One Bears fan wrote on X.

Added another fan: “I’m officially out on Ryan Poles.”

“Ryan Poles NEEDS to be fired,” Another Bears fan emphasized on X. “I don’t want him making any more decisions for this team. [Head coach and offensive line] should be chosen by someone who knows what they’re doing.”

The frustrated posts went on and on — and on — with members of Chicago media also openly questioning whether Poles should keep his job beyond the 2024 season.

“Ryan Poles may have three games left in his Bears tenure,” 670 The Score’s Marshall Harris said. “That’s becoming more real with every passing day, every passing game.”

Ryan Poles’ Mistakes as General Manager Loom Large

The Bears are heading into a crucial — and frustratingly familiar — offseason in 2025 in which they will feel pressure to get their next head coaching hire correct or risk wasting the potential of another first-round starting quarterback. Looking back at his resume, though, it is fair to question whether Poles is the right man to lead that coaching search.

Poles is often lauded for his forward-thinking 2023 trade with the Carolina Panthers that netted his roster numerous assets, including wide receiver D.J. Moore and the pick that would eventually become the No. 1 overall selection and help them land Williams. As much of a victory as it was, though, a great deal of luck played into the equation and also put Poles in a position where his path forward was obvious. (Ex: Taking Williams).

Poles has also earned a few more wins along the way. He overcame a trade request from All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson and signed him to a long-term contract extension. He turned the No. 9 pick in 2023 into two quality starters, moving back one spot to acquire picks that would become right tackle Darnell Wright and punter Tory Taylor. He’s also made a few good value signings, such as T.J. Edwards and Andrew Billings.

Poles has also made many bad moves, though, including signing Nate Davis to a big contract or trading a second-round pick for 10 games of Chase Claypool. Most egregious are his failing with the offensive line — which could have four new starters in 2025 — as a former offensive lineman and his unwavering support for Eberflus as head coach as the team weighed the best way to take advantage of Williams’ rookie season in 2024.

Hindsight is 20-20, but Poles’ resume doesn’t ooze with confidence-inspiring decisions.

How Firm is Bears’ Vote of Confidence in Ryan Poles?

On December 4, Bears team president Kevin Warren offered his vote of confidence for Poles and spoke with certainty about him staying on as the general manager in 2025.

“Ryan is young, he’s talented, he’s bright, he’s hard-working. He has done everything in his power on a daily basis to bring a winner to Chicago, and I’m confident in Ryan. My faith remains strong in Ryan,” Warren said. “And as the leader of our football operations department, and as our general manager, Ryan Poles will serve as the point person on our coach, for our upcoming search for a permanent head coach.”

If the Bears lose out and finish 4-13 on the season, though, Warren could change his mind about Poles’ role in the future of the organization. His decisions as GM directly contributed to the horror show that unfolded in Minneapolis on Monday night with many of his hand-selected roster additions falling short of expectations under the lights.

Poles has also earned zero credit with his involvement in the hiring process. The team has needed to fire or ask for the resignations of nine different coaches since he took over the job in January 2022. Can the organization really trust him to hire Eberflus’ replacement when his choice could make or break Williams’ tenure in Chicago?

Warren will have much to consider over the final three weeks.