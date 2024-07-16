$118 Million QB, Former Pro Bowler Floated as Backup to Bears’ Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears will host a quarterback competition in training camp and the preseason over the next six weeks, it just won’t be for the starting job.

Top overall pick Caleb Williams has that gig locked up, but the question of who will be his backup is one of significant intrigue — even more so if Chicago is serious about a playoff run after revamping its offense in major fashion at three of the four skill positions this offseason.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent was the man behind Justin Fields last year and performed admirably in the starter’s absence. However, Aaron Leming of Windy City Gridiron pointed out on Monday, July 15, that there is a new offensive coordinator in town who will be looking for signal-callers with somewhat different skill sets than his predecessor.

“Shane Waldon’s offense calls for quarterbacks with quality arms. The best thing that Bagent has going for him right now is [that] Brett Rypien is his primary competition,” Leming wrote. “Sure, they signed Austin Reed as an undrafted free agent, but he feels more like a developmental piece than another Bagent-like story.”

With its new additions, the Bears’ offense is akin to a high-powered, premium race car. If the driver — in this case Williams — can’t operate it due to injury, Chicago may want an experienced arm behind the wheel rather than a 24-year-old kid who just got his license a year ago.

“I wouldn’t completely rule out [the Bears] bringing in a more proven veteran in the coming months,” Leming continued. “Ryan Tannehill is still out there, and if the Bears are serious about competing for a playoff spot in 2024, a more capable backup could help them get there in the event of an injury to Williams.”

Ryan Tannehill Proven Starter, Winner Across Dozen Years in NFL

Tannehill is a proven winner in the NFL with a career regular-season record of 81-70 heading into his age-36 season. He led the Tennessee Titans to the playoffs in three consecutive years between 2019-21, earning a 2-3 postseason record and taking the team to the AFC Championship Game following the 2019 campaign.

That was Tannehill’s first season with the Titans, during which he earned Pro Bowl honors as well as the Comeback Player of the Year Award. He missed the entire 2017 campaign due to an ACL tear, but over the course of his 11 other seasons in the league — split between Tennessee and the Miami Dolphins — Tannehill has completed 64.3% of his passes for 34,881 yards, 216 TDs and 115 INTs.

He signed a four-year deal worth $118 million in March 2020 to remain with the Titans, playing out the final season of that contract in 2023 when he lost his starting job to Will Levis midway through the season after suffering an ankle sprain.

Tyson Bagent More Affordable, Less Proven Than Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill’s resumé renders him a far safer option than Bagent, or any other QB on Chicago’s roster, for a multi-game stretch during the season or in the second half of a close contest should Williams fall out of the lineup for whatever reason.

Bagent led the Bears to a 2-2 record as the starter in Fields’ absence last year, though the rookie’s numbers were more than a little suspect. He completed nearly 66% of his passes for 859 yards across five appearances, though he threw just 3 TDs compared to 6 INTs.

Rypien’s numbers offer no more peace of mind, as he has also started four games during his four-year NFL career, also has a record of 2-2 and has tossed 4 TDs compared to 9 INTs in 10 games played with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, Reed has never taken an NFL snap of any kind after playing college football for Southern Illinois, West Florida and Western Kentucky.

Ryan Tannehill Offers Bears Insurance Policy at Premium Price

Beyond proven levels of performance, the biggest difference between Tannehill and any of the backup options the Bears currently employ is how much it will cost to have him in uniform.

Bagent is playing on a three-year contract worth $2.7 million total with no guaranteed money remaining over the next two seasons. Spotrac projects Tannehill’s value at $7.7 million in 2024.

Chicago has $21.5 million in available salary cap space as of July 16, meaning signing Tannehill at his listed market value would remove a little more than one-third of the remaining cash the franchise can use to improve its roster.

Nearly $8 million is a significant figure to pay a backup QB who the team may never need, but it is the kind of insurance policy that makes sense if the Bears feel they can afford it and like their chances to be a playoff team this year.

The franchise will probably look to add another pass rusher to its rotation in the coming weeks, while the offensive line and the secondary are also units where additions are possible.

That said, the quarterback position is the most important in the game, and the Bears have a chance to threaten for the postseason with Williams under center. They may also contend with Tannehill as the starter, though their chances dwindle significantly with Bagent, Rypien or Reed running the huddle.