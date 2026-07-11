Bears Sign Controversial Player to $7 Million Deal Ahead of Camp: Report

The Chicago Bears zigged in the third round of this year’s NFL draft when many fans and media members expected they might zag, which ultimately resulted in the selection of former Stanford tight end Sam Roush.

On Friday, July 10, the No. 69 overall pick inked a four-year contract worth north of $7 million. He was the last player from Chicago’s 2026 class to sign with the team.

“Bears signed [third-round] pick, tight end Sam Roush, to his rookie four-year, $7.35 million contract,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported via X.

Chicago could have used a left tackle in that spot after selecting safety Dillon Thieneman with the No. 25 pick in Round 1 and center Logan Jones with the No. 57 selection in Round 2.

The Bears might have also considered a pass-rusher after most everyone in that group was either hurt for much of the season, struggled for the majority of the campaign, or both — aside from Montez Sweat.

Criticism from fans and analysts began with the pick and continued in the comments section below Schefter’s report: including questions about whether the team has faith in 2025 first-round TE Colston Loveland or why it is spending so much on an in-line TE whose primary responsibility could be blocking given Loveland and Cole Kmet’s presence on the roster.

But those criticisms are either blind to, or ignoring, a major trend shift in the league, amid which the Bears’ offense is the tip of the spear.

Sam Roush Was Elite Pass-Catching, Blocking Tight End in College Last Season

A contributing, or even starting, left tackle or edge-rusher would perhaps have made more sense than a TE3 in the early third round, but the draft board didn’t fall in a way that made such a player available to the Bears at the value of the 69th overall pick — or at least not in their collective mind.

As such, Chicago added a third tight end to an offense that was near the top of the league in heavy personnel sets run during the 2025 campaign.

“Though the [Los Angeles] Rams have the deeper room … the Chicago Bears have the superior star power at the top. They used a lot more 12 personnel with Ben Johnson becoming their head coach in 2025, jumping from No. 19 in terms of usage rate all the way up to No. 6,” Jacob Infante of PFN wrote June 20. “[Roush] was a dominant blocker in college who ranked fifth in the FBS in receptions, receiving yards and PFN CFB TE Impact Scoring.”

Sam Roush May Eventually Replace Cole Kmet as Bears’ TE2

Johnson didn’t just rely on 12 personnel significantly last season (a two tight-end set), he also employed a significant amount of 13 personnel, which utilizes three tight ends on the field at once.

The Bears’ top three at the position can now all block and catch well, which allows the team to disguise its attack and better create run-pass tension within opposing defenses because the offense can be effective running or passing the football out 12 and 13 personnel groupings.

Roush fits in perfectly with that scheme and also profiles as a player who can step up and replace Kmet in a year or two as the TE2 on a much cheaper contract.

Chicago expects left tackle Ozzy Trapilo back healthy from a playoff knee injury by the end of the regular season and will try to replace him by committee until then. Meanwhile, Johnson is betting on improved health and continued development from the likes of Austin Booker and Dayo Odeyingbo off the edge of the defense.