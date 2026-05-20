Bears Interested in Signing Former Raiders, Browns CB: Report

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Chicago Bears have worked out former Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns cornerback Sam Webb.

“#Bears worked out veteran corner Sam Webb today, per a league source, recently worked out for #Giants. Previously, played for #Browns and #Raiders.”

Webb, 27, was a former undrafted free agent who played two seasons with the Raiders and most recently with the Browns in 2025. Last season, Webb racked up 8 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection in seven games with Cleveland.

Bears Bringing in Cornerback Sam Webb For a Workout

This is the second visit this week where the Bears are bringing in a cornerback for a workout. Chicago already brought in former Kansas City Chiefs CB Nazeeh Johnson for a visit, and now Webb.

General manager Ryan Poles isn’t hiding the fact that he’s looking to bring in more cornerbacks, specifically for special teams.

In 36 career games, Webb racked up 45 tackles, four pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one fumble returned for a touchdown.

Now it looks like the Bears will choose between Webb and Johnson to sign, and who knows, maybe Chicago will continue to search for free-agent cornerback options for special teams.

Here’s NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein’s scouting report for Webb when he was coming out of college back in 2022.

“Press corner with prototypical height, weight and length that should garner some attention from traits-hungry general managers. Webb played against a lower level of competition but had good ball production at that level. He can press and crowd receivers off the snap but needs to improve his technique and trust it a little more often to keep from drawing penalties down the field. His transition and footwork can be too sloppy from off coverage, so scheme fit will matter for him. He needs to transfer his physical coverage style over to his run support if he wants to stick around as a developmental press corner.”

Bears’ First-Round Pick Dillon Thieneman Is Already Turning Heads in Chicago

Dillon Thieneman, the Bears’ first-round pick and projected starter at safety alongside big-ticket signing Coby Bryant, is already making quite the strong impression in Chicago.

“I was thinking, watching Dillon Thieneman, there was a play…it was a little check-down over the middle, and you can see Thieneman, just the burst to the player, and you think about the athleticism, obviously they can’t hit out here, but that was one of his calling cards too in college was hitting,” Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic noted after watching Thieneman practice for the first time. “So you’re kind of in your mind, you’re picturing what that would’ve looked like, and he came down like a missile from his center field position.”

Bears head coach Ben Johnson also praised Thieneman, saying, “He’s very versatile. He can play down, he can play the post. Oregon played him as more of the Tampa middle read player quite a bit, which showcased his playmaking ability. He has a nose for the football. The thing you see is that when the ball is in the air, he’s got fantastic acceleration to get to that catch point. When he gets there, he arrives with some violent intentions. That, to me, is what stands out the most about him.”

Even with a new look in the secondary, the Bears believe the defense will reach new heights in 2026.