Ex-Bears Veteran Starter Signs With Packers Before Week 1

A former Chicago Bears starting specialist has jumped rivalry lines to the Green Bay Packers ahead of their Week 1 opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the Packers have signed former Bears veteran long snapper Scott Daly to their practice squad on September 2, giving them additional depth behind veteran starter Matt Orzech after the latter recently returned to practice from a calf injury.

“The Packers have added a long snapper to the practice squad,” Schneidman wrote Wednesday on X. “Scott Daly is wearing No. 46. He’s been in the league since 2018 and started for the Lions and Bears the last five seasons.

The Packers have not yet officially announced Daly’s signing, but the NFL’s daily transaction wire should reflect his addition to their practice squad when it releases around 4 p.m. ET.

Scott Daly Could Start for Packers in Week 1 Opener

The Bears originally signed Daly to their practice squad in 2024 but quickly promoted him as an injury replacement for longtime veteran Patrick Scales. He wound up holding down the primary long snapper job for nearly two full seasons before leaving to sign with Tampa Bay in March.

Scales could have a similar opportunity in Green Bay if Orzech isn’t ready for Week 1. While he passed his physical and returned to practice on August 30, he missed all of training camp for the Packers with his calf injury and could need more time to work back into shape before playing.

The Bears and Packers will both kick off their 2026 regular seasons on September 13.

Bears Replaced Scott Daly With Undrafted Rookie

Daly has earned a fresh opportunity with the Packers, but the Bears made a clear decision to move on in the offseason when they did not re-sign him and brought in a UDFA to replace him.

The Bears took a younger approach to long snapper when they signed undrafted rookie Beau Gardner to a three-year contract with $110,000 in total guarantees after the 2026 NFL draft. The former Georgia standout had finished the 2025 FBS season as the recipient of the Patrick Mannelly Award, named after the ex-Bear and given to the top long snapper each year.

While the Bears carried two long snappers on their 90-man roster throughout their entire offseason workout program, it took them only a few weeks of training camp to decide that Gardner was their starter, waiving Luke Elkin — an undrafted rookie signing in 2025 — on August 9.

Now, for better or worse, the Bears are committed to seeing what Gardner can do in 2026.