Bears Give Disconcerting Injury Update on Shemar Turner

The Chicago Bears spent a second-round pick on Shemar Turner in the 2025 NFL draft, but have gotten just 75 snaps out of him since then due to injury.

Turner went down during the middle of his rookie campaign with a torn ACL. The team announced earlier this offseason its intention to bump the versatile defensive lineman from the tackle position out to defensive end on a permanent basis when he returns healthy.

However, when that might be remains a moving target following a less than ideal update from head coach Ben Johnson on Wednesday, June 10.

“We will see with Shemar,” Johnson said. “This summer will be a big part for him.”

Shemar Turner’s Health May Impact How Many Players, Which Players Bears Roster in Multiple Position Groups

Turner’s availability is a big deal in a vacuum as a player with starting potential on a Bears’ defensive line that was among the worst such units in the league last year. But there is a domino effect to consider as well.

Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron projected the team’s 53-man roster in late April, guessing that Chicago will ultimately go with four defensive tackles and six defensive ends. Part of that estimation of the Bears’ decision-making process involves Turner moving to the DE spot permanently.

“This [defensive tackle] group may seem light, but with Turner and [Dayo] Odeyingbo being bounced inside for some snaps from time to time, I think the Bears won’t feel like they need as many true DTs on the roster,” Zimmerman wrote.

However, if Turner’s health is a question mark coming into the regular season, then where the Bears decide to go from there will be a choice of considerable consequence. Chicago could choose to keep another defensive tackle on the main roster and split the spots five-to-five between the DTs and DEs, as Turner will function as a sort of hybrid if/when he is in the mix.

Or the Bears could look to free agency for another pass-rusher. Even with a healthy Turner, Chicago’s profiles as a defense in desperate need of another true edge to play opposite Montez Sweat, with veteran options like Cameron Jordan and Jadeveon Clowney topping the list of prospective candidates.

Rome Odunze’s Outlook Better than Shemar Turner’s After Suffering Broken Foot Last Season

The other big injury discussion coming out of Chicago’s mandatory minicamp on Wednesday involved third-year wide receiver and 2024 first-round pick Rome Odunze.

Odunze suffered a stress fracture in his foot late last year, which cost him the final five games of the regular season. Johnson also spoke to reporters about Odunze’s health status, though his messaging there was clearer and more optimistic than his comments on Turner.

“He’s out there, he says he feels great. He looks good to me,” Johnson said. “We go back and forth with the coaching staff, and he looks like the same old Rome, so I think we’re in good shape.”