Bears Could Still Add 7-Time All-Pro to ‘Help’ Dennis Allen, D-Line

The Chicago Bears head into training camp this summer with just a few glaring roster needs remaining.

Depth at safety, running back and defensive line are at the top of that list, and help via free agency is limited. Still, help is available, and there are a few options — particularly at pass rusher — who could still help the Bears. Unfortunately, they’re all in the wee hours of their careers.

Matt Judon, Za’Darius Smith and Jadeveon Clowney are all still available, but Brandon Austin of PFSN thinks Von Miller is the one player Chicago should still sign.

“The Chicago Bears have built a strong starting defensive line with the additions of Grady Jarrett, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Shemar Turner through free agency and the draft. However, depth is still a concern, especially on the edge, where there’s limited depth behind Odeyingbo and Montez Sweat,” Austin wrote, before making a strong case for the former Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills veteran.

Bears Could Still Use an Extra Body for Depth on the Edge

“The Bears ranked eighth in the NFL in pressure rate in 2024 (36.8%), but they could still use more juice on the edge, especially since Odeyingbo won’t be confused for a sack artist,” Austin noted.

“While Von Miller may no longer be the dominant force he was during his prime years with the Broncos, in 2024, he proved that he can still have an impact on games. Despite a reduced role, he tallied six sacks and posted a 16.1% pressure rate, the 11th-best mark among 212 players with at least 150 pass-rush snaps.”

Miller certainly looked a lot better last season than he did the year prior.

In 2023, his second season with the Bills, Miller faced significant significant setbacks due to lingering effects from a previous ACL injury. He was placed on the reserve/PUP list to start the season and was activated in October. His performance was very limited, recording only three combined tackles and no sacks over 12 games.

The 2024 season saw a notable improvement. The 7-time All-Pro played in 13 games, finishing with 13 solo tackles, 7 TFLs, 8 QB hits and 6.0 sacks. Despite a four-game suspension without pay for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, Miller still demonstrated his enduring ability to pressure quarterbacks effectively. He was primarily utilized on passing downs, taking the field for 77% of his snaps during such situations.

The Chicago Bears Could do Worse Than Signing Von Miller

Von Miller just earned a $1.5 million bonus with this sack 🤑 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/Wwqqx64jB4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2025

“Now 36 years old and coming off back-to-back years of playing about 25% of defensive snaps in Buffalo, N.Y., Miller is clearly best suited as a rotational piece at this stage of his career. Last season, 77% of his snaps were on passing downs. The Bears could use exactly that kind of situational pass-rush help behind the starters,” Austin added.

At 36, Miller may no longer be an every-down player, but his experience and situational pass-rushing skills could still be an asset for the Bears’ defense, particularly as a rotational player behind Sweat.

Employing him more on passing downs the way he was used in Buffalo could maximize his impact while minimizing wear and tear. He likely won’t be commanding a top-tier salary, either.

Much will depend, then, on whether new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen thinks Miller still has value. If Allen wants another vet, Miller would make an intriguing choice.