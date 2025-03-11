Bears Signing Super Bowl Record-Setting DT to $43.5 Million Contract

The Bears sure didn’t waste any time.

On March 10, the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was released after a decade with the Atlanta Falcons. Shortly after he was given his walking papers, Chicago swooped in.

Jarrett was let go in a cap-saving move, saving the Falcons $16.25 million. His free agency was short-lived, though, as Jarrett signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Bears mere hours later. The news was first reported by ESPN insider Adam Schefter. With the Bears aiming to bolster their defensive front, bringing in Jarrett’s experience and proven track record of disruption is a good way to help with that.

Let’s take a look at what the veteran DT will bring to the table for Chicago.

Some Background on New Bears DT Signing Grady Jarrett

A fifth-round pick for the Falcons in 2015, Jarrett’s impact in Atlanta was immediate. In his rookie season, he played in 15 games, recording 24 tackles and a sack. His breakout moment came during Super Bowl 51, where he tied a Super Bowl record by sacking former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady three times.

Over the years, Jarrett’s consistency and leadership on the field earned him two Pro Bowl selections in 2019 and 2020, along with a second-team All-Pro nod in 2019. By the end of 2024, he had amassed 496 total tackles, 36.5 sacks and five forced fumbles over 152 regular-season games.

In 2024, Jarrett started all 17 games for the Falcons after recovering from a torn ACL that had sidelined him for the latter half of the 2023 season. He recorded 53 total tackles, comprising 30 solo and 23 assisted tackles, along with 2.5 sacks and 9 tackles-for-loss.

Jarrett’s addition brings gives the Bears a new game-wrecker in the middle, but the team will also benefit from the veteran DT’s invaluable leadership qualities. Throughout his career with the Falcons, Jarrett has been recognized as a mentor to younger players, guiding them both on and off the field.

His experience and work ethic set a lofty standard for his teammates, and his help fostering their development along the way can’t be overstated. By integrating Jarrett into their D-line, the Bears are not only bolstering their pass rush, they’re also cultivate a nurturing environment for their younger defensive linemen like Gervon Dexter, who stands to benefit in a big way from Jarrett’s mentorship and veteran presence.

More on Bears Free Agency Moves So Far

On March 10 alone, the Bears made multiple moves to strengthen both their offensive and defensive lines. They signed center Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract, with $28 million guaranteed, making him the second-highest-paid center in the NFL.

Additionally, they inked former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million deal, with $32 million guaranteed, to bolster their pass rush.

Furthermore, a few days prior, they traded for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs, absorbing his $16 million salary for the year, while also acquiring guard Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams, taking on his two-year, $34.5 million contract. Each of these O-line additions underscore the Bears’ commitment to fortifying their trenches and supporting their franchise quarterback Caleb Williams, who was sacked a league-high 68 times in his rookie season.

General manager Ryan Poles has done a great job of adding to both lines heading into the draft in April, making who they select all the more intriguing.