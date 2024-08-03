Bears Signing ‘Massive’ Ex-Seahawks DB to Roster: Report

One day after winning their preseason opener against the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame game, the Chicago Bears made a few roster modifications.

As first reported by Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bears have signed undrafted rookie cornerback Ro Torrence. Chicago waived long snapper Cameron Lyons in order to make room on the roster for Torrence.

Veteran Patrick Scales is now the only remaining long snapper on the squad, with the team’s roster currently at 90 players.

Torrence joins a crowded CBs room with Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson already solidified as starters.

“He’s a massive cornerback at 6’3” and 208 lbs with insane length,” lead draft analyst at Windy City Gridiron, Jacob Infante, wrote about Torrence. “He’s physical in press along the boundary and maintains good body control jamming near the LOS.”

More About Chicago Bears’ Latest CB Signing Ro Torrence

The lengthy corner spent his final two collegiate seasons at Arizona State after spending his 2021 campaign with the Auburn Tigers. In 12 games with Arizona State last year, Torrence amassed 37 total tackles (two for loss), 2.0 sacks, an interception and four pass breakups.

Torrence gave up 20 receptions in coverage last season, which was the fewest surrendered by any Pac-12 cornerback who played 300+ regular season snaps, per ASU’s website. He allowed just four plays over 15 yards, which tied for sixth-fewest in the FBS last year (regular season).

The Seattle Seahawks signed him shortly after the draft. Torrence spent OTAs and mandatory minicamp with the Seahawks before getting waived in June. Now, he’ll get a new opportunity in the Windy City.

Torrence Can Play Either CB or Safety

Torrence is not going to be playing in the slot much, as he played just 38 snaps there over his last three seasons.

Still, he could be a versatile addition to the defense. Prior to the draft this year, he discussed his ability to play both cornerback and safety, and suggested some teams had mentioned the idea of him playing safety specifically.

“I can play both positions,” the rookie CB told Justin Melo of The Draft Network in April of 2024. “I’ve been hearing a little bit of both positions from NFL teams. I can play cornerback and safety. I’m a football player at the end of the day. I’ll go out there and play any position. I love playing cornerback.”

Torrence was always a physical player in college, and that should help him in Matt Eberflus’s defense. His huge frame won’t hurt, either.

“I use my hands in press-man coverage to be physical at the line of scrimmage,” Torrence told TDN. “If I get slightly beat in coverage, I have the length to recover and compete at the catch point. I can still get a pass breakup when the receiver thinks he has me beat. Length works to my advantage.”

Now, Torrence will be competing against the likes of Greg Stroman Jr., Josh Blackwell, Jaylon Jones, Terell Smith and Leon Jones for a backup CB spot. It won’t be easy to carve out a role, but he’s an ideal practice squad candidate.

“You’re going to get a physical defensive back that loves to dominate,” Torrence said about his play. “I always give 110% effort. I put my best foot forward in all three phases, including special teams. I’m a relentless player that loves football.”