Bears Week 7 Inactives: Team Gets Great News on Cornerback

The Chicago Bears are set to face the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 22 in the Week 7 showdown of the two 4-2 sides.

Despite practicing in full throughout the week, the Bears were at risk of not having cornerback Tyrique Stevenson available for Thursday’s game due to a hip injury.

Tyrique Stevenson Ruled Active After Missing Week 6

However, having released their inactive list ahead of kickoff, the Bears will have their fourth-year pro and starting boundary corner return, as he was not listed.

Running back Kyle Monangai, quarterback Case Keenum, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, linebackers Jack Sanborn and T.J. Edwards, defensive lineman Jayden Loving, and defensive back Nick McCloud were all ruled inactive for the bout.

Only three of them — Monangai, Edwards and Sanborn — are missing the game due to injury. The rest are healthy scratches.

Stevenson did not take part in Week 6 due to the same hip injury.

More to follow…