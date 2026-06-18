Bears $20 Million Starter in Danger of Losing Job in Preseason

The Chicago Bears are dealing with several injuries inside the linebacker room, which could ultimately contribute to a position battle and former team captain TJ Edwards finding the pine, despite a recent contract extension in the Windy City.
Edwards inked a two-year deal worth $20 million with the Bears in 2025, which keeps him under contract through the 2027 campaign. A former team captain in 2024, Edwards sustained a gruesome injury during the opening round of the playoffs in January, fracturing his fibula and sustaining severe damage to his ankle in a game against the Green Bay Packers.
Chicago cut ties with LB Tremaine Edmunds this offseason and brought in Devin Bush, who is coming off a career campaign with the Cleveland Browns last season.
Aaron Leming of Windy City Gridiron examined the position battles across the Bears’ roster on Wednesday, June 17 and came to the conclusion that Edwards and D’Marco Jackson could end up engaged in one of the most compelling bouts for a true starting spot that the team will see all offseason.
“Physically, Jackson fits the scheme better, but the Bears’ insistence on extending Edwards last offseason causes a tough situation due to how much he’s being paid,” Leming wrote. “Ultimately, all three players will ‘start’ in some capacity, but as we learned last year, the ‘starting’ SAM doesn’t see the field often.”
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A fifth-round pick out of Appalachian State in 2022, Jackson inked a two-year contract worth $7.5 million to return to the team in March.
Jackson has played more special teams than defense in all of the past three seasons after failing to find the field during his rookie campaign. However, he closed the gap in 2025, appearing on 261 defensive snaps compared to 272 special teams snaps. Jackson played in 16 contests last year and earned four starts. He tallied 43 total tackles, including two tackles for loss, three pass breakups one interception and one sack.
Meanwhile, Edwards produced 67 tackles, including two tackles for loss, five pass breakups, one interception that he returned for a touchdown and 0.5 sacks across 10 games played/started (569 defensive snaps). Edwards missed seven regular-season contests due to hamstring and hand injuries before suffering the broken leg during the playoffs.
As of mid-June, the team currently has Jackson slotted as the starter in the SAM linebacker spot, per ESPN. That would mean he is less likely to take Edwards’ job as of now, but training camp in July and the preseason in August will set the stage for the majority of that competition.
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Chicago has brought in a handful of reserve linebackers who will also battle for regular spots on the final 53-man roster.
Those names include Jack Sanborn as well as fifth-round pick Keyshaun Elliott out of Arizona State. Ruben Hyppolite, a fourth-round selection in 2025, as well as Noah Sewell and Nephi Sewell will also battle for jobs in Chicago over the coming months.
Another area of interest on the Bears’ defense during training camp/the preseason will involve the team’s group of pass-rushers. Chicago did not add to that position via free agency or the draft, despite struggling mightily to pressure opposing QBs effectively in 2025.
The defense is likely to lean on Austin Booker heading into Year 3 after injury issues sidelined him for almost the entire first half of last season, while Dayo Odeyingbo should also return healthy after tearing his Achilles in Week 9.
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