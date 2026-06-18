Bears $20 Million Starter in Danger of Losing Job in Preseason

The Chicago Bears are dealing with several injuries inside the linebacker room, which could ultimately contribute to a position battle and former team captain TJ Edwards finding the pine, despite a recent contract extension in the Windy City.

Edwards inked a two-year deal worth $20 million with the Bears in 2025, which keeps him under contract through the 2027 campaign. A former team captain in 2024, Edwards sustained a gruesome injury during the opening round of the playoffs in January, fracturing his fibula and sustaining severe damage to his ankle in a game against the Green Bay Packers.

Chicago cut ties with LB Tremaine Edmunds this offseason and brought in Devin Bush, who is coming off a career campaign with the Cleveland Browns last season.

Aaron Leming of Windy City Gridiron examined the position battles across the Bears’ roster on Wednesday, June 17 and came to the conclusion that Edwards and D’Marco Jackson could end up engaged in one of the most compelling bouts for a true starting spot that the team will see all offseason.