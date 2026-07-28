Bears Get Good News on 2 Injured LBs, Bad News in CB Room: Report

The Chicago Bears‘ first full training camp practice is Wednesday, and the injury news on the defensive side of the football is a mixed bag less than 24 hour before that session.

General manager Ryan Poles spoke with media members on Tuesday, July 28 and offered two relatively optimistic updates in the linebacker room. However, the news was not so good when it came to the cornerbacks.

“Per Ryan Poles, T.J. Edwards (calf) and Keyshaun Elliott (back) are not expected to be out long,” Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears reported on X. “Different story with Kyler Gordon (calf). No timeline. Poles admitted the team is frustrated, and he doesn’t know when Gordon will be back.”

Poles’ exact words for Gordon amounted to a blunt message about his future.

“It’s a little bit of a repetitive situation that we gotta get fixed,” Poles said.

TJ Edwards Facing Battle for Starting Linebacker Spot This Summer

Edwards is entering his fourth season with the Bears and is playing on a $20 million deal that keeps him under contract through the 2027 campaign.

However, it is that investment that might be Chicago’s best rationale for continuing to start Edwards this season, even though he has started all 44 games in which he has appeared for the Bears over the past three years.

Edwards is likely to face meaningful competition for a starting job in 2026 from D’Marco Jackson, per Aaron Leming of Windy City Gridiron.