Bears Send Blunt Message on Kyler Gordon’s Future With Team

Chicago Bears brass is running out of patience with cornerback Kyler Gordon heading into training camp, as the franchise continues to put the onus on the former second-round pick to get, and stay, healthy if he hopes for a longterm future in the Windy City.

General manager Ryan Poles was the most recent member of the organization to speak directly to the topic, which he did on Tuesday, July 28. Poles first told reporters that he is uncertain of a return timeline for the fifth-year CB, who is dealing with a calf injury. The Bears GM then issued an unmistakably clear message on Gordon’s future, and did so in blunt fashion.

“It’s a little bit of a repetitive situation that we gotta get fixed,” Poles said, per CHGO Bears on X.

Bears Openly Questioning Kyler Gordon’s Ability to Stay Healthy

Chicago placed Gordon on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list over the weekend as he continues to rehabilitate his calf.

This injury, which will interrupt Gordon’s ability to get up to speed with the defense during training camp for an as yet untold period of time, is just the most recent in long series of soft-tissue issues for the 26-year-old defensive back.

“The Bears made Gordon the NFL’s highest-paid nickel corner in April 2025 with a three-year, $40 million contract,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin wrote July 16. “He played in only five games last season as one soft tissue injury early in camp led to others in-season and an extended stint on injured reserve. His availability is under a microscope, particularly after another soft tissue injury cost him the spring offseason program.”

Head coach Ben Johnson has also been explicit about his disappointment with Gordon’s availability since taking over the job ahead of the 2025 campaign.

“This spring was going to be a springboard for us to get going in the right direction,” Johnson said. “We know [Gordon is] a good player when he’s out there, but trust level is a huge thing for this team.”

Malik Muhammad Provides Bears With CB3 Option Other Than Kyler Gordon

Gordon will potentially face more pressure from behind on the depth chart in 2026 than in previous years given the team’s selection of Malik Muhammad in Round 4 of the NFL draft.

Muhammad can play both inside and outside, so while he is more likely a longterm threat to Tyrique Stevenson’s position opposite Jaylon Johnson as Chicago’s No. 2 outside cornerback, Muhammad could definitely get on the field early and often if Gordon continues battling health concerns into September.

How that might manifest moving forward through Muhammad’s rookie campaign is an open question.

One thing is clear, though: Chicago has invested substantially in the backend of its defense, both via the draft and free agency, and Gordon won’t have a long leash with regards to injury availability or poor play in 2026 before the Bears might decide to pull the plug.

And that remains true despite the fact that the upcoming campaign is just the first on the historic three-year extension that Gordon signed with Chicago last spring.