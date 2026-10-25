Chicago Bears Receive Exciting Trade News Tidbit By NFL Insider

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 5-2, and fans can’t help but wonder whether the team will make some trades before the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline on November 10th.

According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, he believes Chicago will not only be aggressive during the deadline, but even more so than the other NFC North teams.

“Here’s what I will say. I think of the teams in the NFC North, there’s going to be one team that’s going to be really aggressive when it comes to the trade deadline. I think that will be the Chicago Bears,” Glazer said on FOX Sports. “I know they’ve already talked to you know, the Chargers, saying, ‘Hey, what about a guy like Khalil Mack?'” I think they’re going to be very aggressive. Ryan Poles, that’s what he does. More aggressive than the other teams in that division.”

Bears Expected to Be Aggressive in the Trade Market

That should be music to Bears fans’ ears, and Chicago should absolutely look to make some trades before the deadline.

Speaking of Khalil Mack, ESPN’s Adam Schefter also noted on October 25th that the Bears have interest in trading for him, saying, “You have to wonder, if a team like the Chicago Bears who keep calling to try to bring Khalil Mack back to Chicago.”

Jonathan Jones of The Athletic also wrote back on October 10th that the Bears trading for Mack is something that makes sense.

“But Khalil Mack to Chicago is something multiple league sources told me makes the most sense if both teams continue on their respective trajectories,” Jones said.

Well, fast forward to late October, and the Bears are looking like a team that’s trending towards trading for a player, and the Chargers are trending towards selling players like Mack.

Other Potential Targets for the Bears

Curious about who else could be on the Bears’ radar? Daniel Popper of The Athletic listed 19 players who could make sense for Chicago to trade for.

Personally, some guys that make the most sense, both financially and draft-capital-wise, who can come to Chicago and immediately become difference makers are DeForest Buckner, Moro Ojomo, Khalil Mack, Daron Payne, Josh Sweat, and Zach Sieler.

Of course, this isn’t to say that the players listed above are the only options for the Bears.

As the deadline approaches, the picture should start to become clearer in terms of who’s actually available and whether teams like the Chargers will decide to trade away their players or not.