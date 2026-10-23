Bears Urged to Cut Ties With $76M Corner, Save $16M for Trade

The Chicago Bears were able to come away with a 30-24 win over the New England Patriots, but there was one huge concern throughout the game — the play of cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Johnson, who was once regarded as the league’s top cornerback and was given a massive four-year, $76 million extension just two years ago, has looked like a shell of himself to start the 2026 season, and he should have been benched against the Patriots.

He’s allowed one of the most yards per reception allowed (17.5) this season among qualified cornerbacks and gave up a few chunk plays against New England.

Bears fans were not happy, and didn’t hold back on social media.

“I’m over Jaylon Johnson. There is a difference between losing a step and not trying – and he is both right now. I can accept a player just not being good anymore but giving such poor effort is unacceptable. He needs to be benched.” @MattEurich

“Cut Jaylon Johnson. We don’t need picks for him. He is ruining this team every week.” @CalebGoatQB1

“It’s time …. You have to bench Jaylon Johnson. Idk what’s the better Answer….. but that’s unacceptable” @PatTheDesigner

“If you can go to the Bench for fumbling should be the same for tackling.” @olin_kreutz (Former Bears All-Pro center)

Is there a scenario that makes sense for the Bears to cut Johnson?

Bears Urged to Cut Ties With Jaylon Johnson

According to OvertheCap.com, the Bears can cut Jaylon Johnson and save $16 million in cap space.

It would be a tough decision to make, considering the Bears are relatively thin at cornerback, and rookie Malik Muhammad suffered a toe injury against the Patriots, but perhaps the first route Chicago could take is seeing if there are any teams out there who would be potentially interested in trading for him.

The likely answer to that scenario is no, so the next course of action could be just benching him outright.

However, if the Bears are serious about making a big-time trade before the deadline on November 10th, perhaps the best course of action is cutting Johnson and saving that $16 million in cap space.

It would give Chicago a lot more leeway, considering the Bears have just $9.5 million in available cap space as of October 23rd.

Potential Trade Targets for the Bears

Perfect timing because Daniel Popper of The Athletic recently published an article on 50 players who could be dealt before the trade deadline, with the Bears listed as a trade fit for 19 of the following 50:

A dream trade would be Simmons, though the Titans would be reluctant to trade him away considering he’s one of, if not the best, interior defensive linemen in the NFL.

Some more realistic options that would fit the Bears’ need and fit on defense are Buckner, Ojomo, Mack, Sweat, and Sieler.

There could be other potential trade targets who pique the Bears’ interest as the deadline approaches, but either way, general manager Ryan Poles could make a shocking decision and cut Jaylon Johnson, who signed a major extension just two offseasons ago.