NFL Insider Adds Fuel to the Fire Regarding Chicago Bears’ Trade Plans

The Chicago Bears are likely preparing to make a significant move before the NFL trade deadline, as another prominent insider expects general manager Ryan Poles to be aggressive in improving the roster.

With the deadline set for November 10th, Chicago has an opportunity to address potential weaknesses and strengthen its chances of making a Super Bowl run.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently identified the Bears as one of two teams he expects to be aggressive during the trade deadline, along with the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz Expects Bears to Make a Trade Before the Deadline

Schultz believes the upcoming trade deadline could feature considerably more activity than usual, with the Bears potentially playing a significant role in the market.

“I think we’re heading toward a very active NFL trade deadline. We could see anywhere from 12 to call it 20 trades and two teams I’m watching very closely — the 49ers and Bears,” Schultz said on The Pivot.

“I’ve heard both teams connected to several defensive players including rushers Josh Sweat, Khalil Mack, also DeForest Buckner. Along with some names who aren’t necessarily on the trade block. I think both Chicago and San Francisco, they want to be aggressive, and I’d be shocked if they don’t make a move before the deadline.”

What could the potential draft compensation be for those three defensive linemen mentioned? Schultz did not comment on that, but Mack would likely cost around one 2027 fifth-round pick, while Sweat and Buckner could warrant higher draft selections — perhaps a 2027 third-round pick, respectively.

Plus, hearing him say “along with some other names who aren’t necessarily on the trade block” is exciting to hear, considering some of those players could be immediate difference-makers who haven’t been talked about much in regards to trade rumors.

Another Insider Expects Bears to be Aggressive As Well

Schultz isn’t the only insider anticipating an aggressive approach from Chicago.

Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer recently shared a similar expectation, going a step further by suggesting the Bears could be more active than the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings.

“Here’s what I will say. I think of the teams in the NFC North, there’s going to be one team that’s going to be really aggressive when it comes to the trade deadline. I think that will be the Chicago Bears,” Glazer said. “I know they’ve already talked to you know, the Chargers, saying, ‘Hey, what about a guy like Khalil Mack?'” I think they’re going to be very aggressive. Ryan Poles, that’s what he does. More aggressive than the other teams in that division.”

It really feels like the stars are aligning for Mack to return to Chicago. However, the Chargers haven’t publicly stated that Mack is available via trade.

Regardless, it feels like the Bears will be serious buyers at the deadline.