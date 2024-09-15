Bears Trade Proposal Swaps Velus Jones, Draft Picks for All-Pro Edge

After his costly fumble Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, Velus Jones Jr.’s future with the Chicago Bears is murkier than the swamps of Dagobah.

Now in Year 3 with the team, Jones has cycled through numerous roles and positions: wide receiver, kickoff/punt returner and most recently, running back. His latest gaffe in the team’s 24-17 win over the Titans left fans calling for his dismissal.

Jones ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and at 6’0″ and 200 pounds, his size-speed combo could still possess value to several teams should Chicago decide to move on. Bears general manager Ryan Poles was seen on “Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Chicago Bears” saying he wouldn’t take less than a fourth-round pick for Jones in a trade.

But what if Jones was involved in a player swap?

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN put together a trade idea that would send Jones and additional draft picks to the New York Jets in exchange for pass rusher Haason Reddick.

In Fowler’s trade proposal, the Bears would send the Jets a 2025 third-round pick to go along with a 2025 sixth-round pick and in return, they would land Reddick and a 2025 fifth-rounder. Jones could be a “sweetener” in the deal Fowler added.

Jeremy Fowler Explains Why Velus Jones & Haason Reddick Trade Proposal Is Win-Win for Bears, Jets

The Bears traded for pass rusher Montez Sweat before the trade deadline last season. Fowler laid out why he thinks it’s possible the team could do it again.

“The Bears have been in the pass-rush market for a while,” Fowler wrote. “They were close to trading for Matthew Judon but weren’t willing to give him a new contract (whereas Atlanta, which pulled off the trade, seems willing to engage in contract talks later in the season). Reddick’s desire for a new deal could give Chicago pause, but if his holdout lingers to the trade deadline, his only choice would be to play the remainder of his deal on a new team.”

The Bears would have to take on Riddick’s $14.25 million base salary (non-guaranteed) while also potentially considering a future deal with the All-Pro defender. Reddick, who was named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, was traded to New York this offseason.

“Teams won’t be eager to give the Jets the same trade value New York gave Philadelphia in the April deal (conditional third-round pick that can turn into a second-rounder),” Fowler noted, adding:

“This proposal is more than generous, considering Reddick has depressed his own value. The Bears don’t have a fourth-round pick in 2025, so a package of third- and sixth-round picks would suffice. The Jets could also ask for a playmaker such as receiver Velus Jones Jr. as a sweetener.”

Riddick had 41 hurries, 13 QB hits and 13.0 sacks last year, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s so-so against the run, but adding him opposite Sweat would give opposing offensive lines a wrecking crew to deal with when playing Chicago.

Velus Jones’ Days as a Chicago Bear Could Be Numbered

It’s possible the Bears trade Jones, and it’s equally possible they cut ties with him and let him walk. Either way, special team coordinator Richard Hightower’s recent comments don’t bode well for Jones.

“I don’t sugarcoat anything,” Hightower said on September 12. “It’s (Jones’ fumble against Tennessee) unacceptable. We value the ball, and on that particular play, we didn’t, and it hurt the team.”

“As a human, I hurt for the kid, I really do,” Hightower added. “But as a coach, we have to evaluate all of our options. And he knows in the return game the No. 1 thing is to take care of the football.”

The Bears head south to face the Houston Texans Week 2. We’ll see if Jones sees the field much in that game.