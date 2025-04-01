Bears Predicted to Move Back Into Round 1 for Massive Lineman in Trade With Rams

You can never have too many quality linemen in the NFL, whether it’s on offense or defense.

The Chicago Bears bulked up both sides in a big way so far this offseason, signing pass rusher Dayo Odeyingbo and interior defender Grady Jarrett on defense while adding Drew Dalman and trading for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson to fortify the O-line.

Now, armed with the 10th overall pick and two high second-round selections (Nos. 39 and 41), they can snag some of the draft’s most talented young players.

In his March 31 mock draft, PFF’s Dalton Wasserman has the Bears taking running back Ashton Jeanty with the 10th overall pick before later trading back into the first round to add another absolute beast.

In his mock trade, the Bears would move back into the first round to No. 26 after sending the Los Angeles Rams their No. 39 and No. 72 picks. In exchange, Wasserman has Chicago selecting former Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.

Drafting DT Kenneth Grant Would Instantly Elevate Bears Defensive Line

“The Bears enter 2025 with Gervon Dexter Sr. and Grady Jarrett as their starting defensive tackles, both of whom graded in the low 60.0s in run defense last season,” Wasserman wrote. “Using the flexibility that comes with having an extra second-round pick, they move into the first round to pick up Kenneth Grant. His 340-pound frame and surprising athleticism would be a massive help for Chicago on early downs.”

The 6-foot-3 Grant’s combination of size, strength and agility makes him a coveted player heading into the draft.

In 12 games in 2024, Grant finished with 32 tackles (6.5 for loss), five passes defended and 3.0 sacks. His efforts earned him Second-team All-Big Ten honors. Over his three-year collegiate career, he amassed 69 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception. His consistent ability to disrupt opposing offenses solidified his reputation as one of the top interior defensive lineman in the upcoming draft.

Despite the presence of defensive tackles Dexter and Jarrett, the Bears could really change their defense by trading into the first round to acquire Grant. He’s big, fiery and full of pluck and would likely remind Bears Nation of former fan favorite Akiem Hicks.

A Closer Look at Grant’s Scouting Report

”I’m a three-down player for sure,” Grant said heading into the draft, via On3. “I can rush the passer with my strength. I had a little bit of finesse in there, but most guys think I’m just a run-stopper, but I’m super athletic and can run for the passion. Knowing the down the distance. certain teams’ tendencies and what they like to run. But also just technique, my alignment, assignment, and my stance.”

Here’s what NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein had to say about the former Michigan DT in his scouting report:

Grant is a broad-bodied nose tackle whose tape can run hot and cold depending on the game and the types of blocks he’s facing. He struggles to anchor when hit with down blocks due to his narrow base and tall pads, but he uses his power and length to beat single blocks and split double teams when he finds the crease. He had some sack production in college, and we could see him improve in that area once he learns to create more rush space with his hands. Grant’s game will finally come together in full when he’s able to take his impressive physical attributes and impose his will on opponents.

There’s little doubt Grant will get taken in Round 1, so the Bears would have to move up to get him. Both Bears head coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen were at Michigan’s Pro Day, so they got to see how deftly a man of Grant’s size can move.

Now the question remains: Would Chicago covet him enough to trade up for him?