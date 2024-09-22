Bears Lose RB to Injury, Expected Surgery Ahead of Colts Matchup

The Chicago Bears are shutting down running back Travis Homer for at least the next four games of the 2024 season after he hurt his finger in a recent practice.

The Bears officially placed Homer on the injured reserve list on September 21, just one day after head coach Matt Eberflus announced the move would be coming. He is not eligible to return to the 53-man roster until at least Chicago’s bye week in Week 7.

Homer played the second-most snaps (31) in the Bears’ running back rotation over the first two games; though, he rushed just three times for 16 yards. He also played on more than 70% of their special teams snaps, recording one tackle in Week 1’s season opener.

The Bears should not have too much trouble replacing Homer’s role on offense. Khalil Herbert has only played 12 offensive snaps in 2024, but he has scored one of the Bears’ only offensive touchdowns of the season and ran for 1,775 yards in his first three years. He is plenty qualified to play the No. 2 role behind D’Andre Swift moving forward.

The Bears could also start including 2023 fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson in their rotation. He rushed for 352 yards and caught 34 passes for 209 yards last season as a rookie, but the Bears have not given him a carry in their first two games and even left him inactive in Week 1 in favor of Velus Jones Jr., who swapped with him in Week 2.

The Bears (1-1) will kick off against the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, September 22.

Bears Must Strive to Get Run Game Going vs. Colts

The Bears will need to figure out how to distribute snaps without Homer available, but the bigger problem for them to solve in Week 3 is getting their run game going at all.

The Bears have the fifth-fewest rushing yards (155) in the NFL through the first two weeks of the 2024 season. Swift — their $24 million free agent signing — is averaging a meager 2.0 yards per carry with just one big run for 20 yards. Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is their leading rusher with 59 yards, most of which he has gained while running for his life as the Bears’ offensive line crumbled before him.

The Bears’ inability to run the ball has also forced them to rely on Williams and their still-developing passing game too often. Williams has attempted 66 passes through the first two games, far more than is ideal for a rookie still adjusting to the speed of the NFL speed. If they want to help their new franchise quarterback, they need to strike a finer balance — and that will require Swift and the other rushers to step up against the Colts.

Bears Also Elevate Collin Johnson & Byron Cowart

The Bears also made two other roster moves on Saturday, elevating wide receiver Collin Johnson and defensive tackle Byron Cowart from the practice squad to their game-day roster to help reinforce their respective positions for Week 3’s game against the Colts.

Because of injuries, the Bears are short on depth at both receiver and defensive tackle. Keenan Allen will miss his second consecutive game with a heel injury — and also a personal reason — while 2023 third-round pick Zacch Pickens is ruled out with the groin injury he sustained in the fourth quarter of Week 2’s loss to the Houston Texans.

The Bears might not need much from Johnson or Cowart against the Colts, but their depth should be useful. Cowart can contribute to the interior rotation to help keep Gervon Dexter Sr. and Andrew Billings fresh, and Johnson can keep a big-bodied target in the fold for the Bears’ passing offense if they need to limit Rome Odunze’s touches.