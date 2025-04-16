The Chicago Bears parted ways with Keenan Allen this offseason, and though wide receiver isn’t the team’s top priority heading into the draft, there is clearly room for another playmaking pass-catcher on the roster.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston reported on Tuesday, April 15, that the Bears have scheduled a pre-draft meeting with Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris, whom Wilson dubbed a “standout.”

“The Louisiana native has run the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds with a 1.56 10-yard split, a [38.5-inch] vertical leap and a 10-5 broad jump,” Wilson wrote. “Harris was … a second-team All-American selection and third-team All-Southeastern Conference last season, as he caught 60 passes for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns despite missing five games with an injury.”

The Washington Commanders and Houston Texans will also meet with Harris ahead of the draft, per Wilson.

Tre Harris Has Potential to Become Starting NFL Wide Receiver

NFL.com scout Lance Zierlein projects Harris, who is 6-foot, 2-inches tall and weighs 205 pounds, as a third-round pick. Chicago owns the No. 72 overall selection in that round.

“Size/speed wideout who returned to school in 2024 and improved his game heading into this year’s draft. He’s primarily a first- and third-level target, mixing a barrage of hitches and slants with go routes and posts,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s fast enough to win over the top and talented with the ball in his hands to stretch short throws into longer yardage.”

The biggest issue facing Harris at the next level is the same one that plagued him throughout his time in college — inconsistent health.

“His route-running and contested-catch success both took an upturn, but they still need work at the pro level. Of greater concern might be a second consecutive season of time missed due to injury,” Zierlein continued. “Harris might be capable of expanding his route tree a bit, but he looks locked in as an ‘X’ receiver with big-game potential and a future home as a WR2.”

Bears Wide Receiver Rome Odunze Poised for Leap in 2025

While Harris may have the upside of a No. 2 wideout in a starting lineup somewhere in the NFL, he would potentially be looking at a ceiling as the No. 3 wideout in Chicago — at least for the foreseeable future.

DJ Moore has proven himself a legitimate No. 1 target over his seven-year career and should occupy that role for the Bears next season. Meanwhile, Rome Odunze is entering his second professional campaign and is poised for a breakout season.

Allen’s departure should open up more targets for Odunze in 2025, while new head coach Ben Johnson’s offensive prowess with the Detroit Lions bodes well for the former No. 9 overall pick when compared to the defensive stylings of former head coach Matt Eberflus.

Should Chicago pursue Harris, or another receiver in the draft, he may not be the only pass-catcher the team adds later this month. The Bears own the No. 10 pick in the first round, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. is predicting the team will select star tight end Tyler Warren out of Penn State in that spot.