Former Ravens Pro Bowler, Trade Candidate Fits as Bears Backup QB

The Chicago Bears have a load of talent at the quarterback position, but the one thing they don’t have is certainty.

Caleb Williams is about as close as it gets to a sure thing in the NFL, but the No. 1 overall pick has yet to take a snap in a regular season game and there will be a learning curve littered with mistakes along the way. And in professional football, every player on every roster is one bit of bad luck away from a trip to the injured reserve list (IR).

Those realities make the position of backup QB crucially important for teams with young and unproven quarterbacks, teams with injury-prone quarterbacks and teams with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations guarding against the worst-case scenario. The Bears and Williams definitely fall into the first category, may or may not be able to avoid the second and certainly hope to considering themselves members of the third come mid-season after all the moves the front office has made to improve.

That argues for an upgrade from a backup QB trio that currently includes Tyson Bagent, Brett Rypien and Austin Reed.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report on Sunday, August 4, compiled a list of five QBs “teams must pursue” via the trade market. One player he mentioned was Tyler Huntley, a former starter and Pro Bowler for the Baltimore Ravens, who is currently a member of the Cleveland Browns.