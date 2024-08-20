Bears Potential Trade Partner for Raiders $25 Million Pass Rusher

The Chicago Bears are hunting for another source of reliable quarterback pressure and have the latitude to take a swing on an imperfect player in need of a chance to grow.

At this point in the offseason, Chicago’s best bet to find a pass rusher — ready-made or project — is via a trade.

Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report on August 14 suggested that the Las Vegas Raiders seriously explore parting ways with edge rusher Tyree Wilson, their No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

“Despite Wilson’s size, length and potential coiled up in his [6-feet-6] frame, his rookie season was plagued by injuries and inconsistent performance, raising concerns about his durability and ability to live up to his draft status,” Fowler wrote. “Despite his struggles and current spot on the depth chart, teams may still see Wilson as a raw but promising edge rusher with upside worth taking a chance on.”

Wilson wouldn’t come cheap, and could cost the Bears as much as one of their two second-rounders in the 2025 draft, or most likely at least their third-round selection next year. Wilson also has three years remaining on his $25 million rookie contract, which includes a fifth-year team option for 2027.

Bears Could Take Career Development Track With Tyree Wilson as They Have Done With Austin Booker

The Bears are already developing a raw talent off the edge in fifth-round draft pick Austin Booker. Chicago traded a fourth-round selection in 2025 to jump back into last April’s proceedings and select Booker.

Most of his value exists in the form of potential, though the defensive end out of Kansas has raised eyebrows with his play to this point in the preseason. Booker was dominant against the Buffalo Bills on August 10, stacking up 5 tackles, 3 QB hits, 2.5 sacks and 2 tackles for loss in his second experience ever on an NFL field.

He was quiet in the two preseason contests bookending his performance against the Bills, tallying just 1 tackle and 2 tackles against the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively. But Booker is showing out in practice as well and has a chance to play his way into the rotation as a pass-rush specialist during his rookie campaign.

Wilson is just 24 years old and entering his second professional season, not to mention he has first-round pedigree. If the Raiders can’t wait for him to progress, the Bears may be able to provide Wilson with a soft landing spot to develop under quality defensive coaching until he’s ready to contribute to a roster on the rise.

Tyree Wilson Trade Can Offer Bears Upside With 1st-Round Talent on Rookie Contract

Chicago is betting fairly big on Booker, particularly if the team doesn’t add another proven veteran before the regular season kicks off on September 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field.

The Bears engaged in trade talks with the New England Patriots for Matthew Judon, but ended up watching him head to the Atlanta Falcons in return for a third-round pick. Chicago can try again with Haason Reddick, one of the league’s best pass rushers over the last few years, but the New York Jets just dealt a third-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason for Reddick’s services. Furthermore, the Jets responded to his request for a trade with a public refusal.

As such, the Bears’ options to add depth on the edge have grown slim. The team is involved in talks on a reunion with Yannick Ngakoue, who played in Chicago last season on a $10.5 million deal. However, Ngakoue broke his ankle and missed the final four contests of the campaign, in which he produced a career low 4 sacks.

Wilson’s cap hit is just under $5.7 million next season, which will likely be close to or less than whatever Ngakoue would cost the Bears — even at a discount from last season. Wilson is also five and a half years younger than Reddick with far less tread on his tires and will be vastly less expensive over the next three or four seasons.

Wilson produced 8 QB hits, 4 sacks, 2 tackles for loss and a forced fumble during his rookie campaign, and he presents a reasonable risk-to-benefit ratio as a player with first-round upside and room to grow.