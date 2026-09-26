NFL Announces Huge Fine for Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is banged up and could potentially miss the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles two days from now, and he got more bad news from the NFL on Saturday.

The league fined Stevenson $22,342 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) during the fourth quarter of the team’s home loss to the Minnesota Vikings, per NFL.com.

Stevenson eventually left the contest with a hamstring injury. The Vikings went on to win the game by a score of 9-3, assuming sole possession of the NFC North Division early in the 2026 campaign.

Tyrique Stevenson Potentially on Track to Play Against Eagles on Monday Night Football

Stevenson’s hamstring injury was serious enough that he resided on the injury report for the entire week of practice in Chicago.

Head coach Ben Johnson told reporters that Stevenson was “week to week” with the muscle strain. However, after sitting out practice on Thursday and participating in a limited capacity on Friday, Stevenson was a full participant in practice on Saturday, according to the team’s official injury report on September 26.

The news is huge for a Chicago defense that has battled a decimated secondary all season long.

Nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon remains out with a calf strain, and Johnson brushed quickly past questions about his potential return for the primetime showdown with Philly, saying he had “nothing to add” with regards to Gordon and his health status.

Safety Coby Bryant is also out following knee surgery in August and will miss the entire season after Chicago signed him to a three-year deal worth $40 million in the offseason.

Bears QB Situation Remains Muddled by Health Issues 2 Days Prior to MNF Showdown With Eagles

The Bears will also be without starting quarterback Caleb Williams who, like Stevenson, suffered a hamstring injury against the Vikings that knocked him out of the contest.

Meanwhile, backup QB Tyson Bagent practiced Saturday but could still miss Monday night’s game. Bagent has not yet cleared the league’s mandatory concussion protocol, which he entered on Tuesday.

If Bagent is unable to go, third-string quarterback Case Keenum will get the start against a top-10 Philadelphia defense.

In any case, Chicago’s defense is going to need to show up in a big way if the Bears hope to challenge the Eagles at Soldier Field. As such, Stevenson’s availability is a major storyline to watch over the next 48 hours.