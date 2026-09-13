Tyrique Stevenson Injury Update: Why Did Bears CB Go to Medical Tent?

Tyrique Stevenson’s second trip to the Bears’ medical tent Sunday now has an official diagnosis — at least as far as Chicago is prepared to go during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Bears listed Stevenson as questionable to return with a shoulder injury after he was hurt making a goal-line tackle of Panthers tight end Mitchell Evans early in the third quarter. Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times identified it as Stevenson’s left shoulder.

Then Stevenson returned.

Chicago’s starting outside corner was back for the next defensive series after two medical-tent visits, just as the Bears had pushed their lead to 45-31 with about 40 seconds left in the third quarter. Kyle Monangai’s 61-yard touchdown run, on the first play after Carolina turned the ball over on downs, supplied the latest turn in a game that had already become a shootout.

Questionable, Then Back on Field

Stevenson first went into Chicago’s blue tent during the first half. He emerged carrying his helmet and soon returned to the game, a sequence that suggested the issue had not required a prolonged evaluation.

The second visit followed the more consequential hit.

Bryce Young found Evans for a 9-yard gain near the goal line, and Stevenson brought down the 265-pound rookie tight end short of the end zone. Trainers were waved onto the field after the tackle. Stevenson eventually headed to the tent for a second examination.

The Bears’ official injury report listed Stevenson as questionable with a shoulder injury. Finley later specified that the injury involved Stevenson’s left shoulder.

No further diagnosis was available as of the start of the fourth quarter. Chicago has not said whether the issue is a sprain, stinger, AC-joint injury or something else. The designation, however, did not keep Stevenson off the field for long.

Chicago beat reporters confirmed Stevenson returned for the next defensive possession. He was playing despite the questionable designation and the two tent visits.

While he was being examined, the Bears rearranged their secondary. Elijah Hicks entered at safety, Cam Lewis shifted into the slot and Malik Muhammad moved outside at corner. Once Stevenson returned, Lewis went back to safety and Muhammad resumed his nickel role.

For now, that is the answer to the return question: yes, Stevenson is back in the game. Whether he remains in through the fourth quarter — or requires further treatment after the final whistle — remains to be seen.

Stevenson’s History, Background and Acquisition

Stevenson, 26, entered Sunday with an injury history that includes ankle, calf, hip, back and shoulder issues. He missed a 2023 game at Minnesota after hurting his ankle in practice and exited that season’s Kansas City game after a head-and-neck scare. Chicago later described that episode as involving his neck and illness rather than a confirmed concussion.

He missed the 2024 game against Jacksonville with a calf injury. A shoulder injury against New Orleans cost him time in 2025, and he later missed two games late that season with a hip problem. He also missed roughly a week of 2026 training camp after landing on his lower back during a rep with rookie receiver Luther Burden III.

The Bears selected Stevenson with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft after trading up with Jacksonville. Chicago’s draft announcement confirmed the move: the Bears sent No. 61 and the No. 136 pick to the Jaguars.

The Miami native began his college career at Georgia before transferring to Miami, where he became a third-team All-ACC selection in 2022. Through the end of 2025, he had appeared in 45 regular-season games with 40 starts, producing 213 tackles, 38 passes defended, seven interceptions, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown. NFL statistics list his career production.